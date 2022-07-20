ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana Hunting Rules, Regulations, Season Schedules for 2022-23 Now Available

 3 days ago
Louisiana Hunting Rules, Regulations, Season Schedules for 2022-23 Now Available. Louisiana – On July 19, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) released its 2022-23 hunting regulations...

225batonrouge.com

Birds to keep an eye (or ear) out for in Louisiana this summer and beyond

Baton Rouge Audubon Society president Jane Patterson has long been able to identify south Louisiana birds with only a hand to the ear. But when it comes to the multicolored plumage of one of her favorite summer species, the Painted Bunting (pictured above), seeing is believing. “They are actually fairly common in rural areas of south Louisiana,” says Patterson, “but are easy to overlook because their color can fade in the shadows of the shrubs and weedy areas they prefer.” Listen for the high-pitched rambling of the males as they defend their nests on the trail by the Pennington Biomedical Research Center, along the railroad tracks at BREC’s Frenchtown Road Conservation Area, and along the Mississippi River levee. Read on for more of Patterson’s tips on where to spot beautiful birds around town.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Bipartisan Bill to Increase Louisiana Coastal Restoration Funding and Set the Stage for Offshore Wind Revenue Sharing Introduced

Bipartisan Bill to Increase Louisiana Coastal Restoration Funding and Set the Stage for Offshore Wind Revenue Sharing Introduced. Louisiana / Washington D.C. – Congressman Troy A. Carter, Sr., and House Republican Whip Steve Scalise introduced bipartisan legislation to update the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA) to increase coastal states’ share of oil and natural gas revenue on July 21, 2022. The Budgeting for Renewable Electrical Energy Zone Earnings (BREEZE) Act equalizes revenue sharing percentages to match those of onshore states, strengthens South Louisiana’s hurricane resilience, provides hundreds of millions more dollars to restore our coast, and lays the groundwork for offshore wind energy investment and revenue collection.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Creative COVID-19 Vaccine Art Event Hosted by Where Y’Art Works and Louisiana Department of Health Showcasing Louisiana Artists Illustrating what it Means to ‘Bring Back Louisiana’

Creative COVID-19 Vaccine Art Event Hosted by Where Y’Art Works, Louisiana Department of Health Showcasing Louisiana Artists Illustrating what it Means to ‘Bring Back Louisiana’. The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) announced on July 21, 2022, that the LDH and Where Y’Art Works will host a COVID-19 vaccine...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Wind energy could be coming to the coast of Southwest Louisiana

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An effort to reduce our carbon footprint is making its way to Southwest Louisiana as President Joe Biden’s executive actions outline the creation of a wind energy area in the Gulf of Mexico. The U.S. Department of Interior announced it is seeking public comment...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Two Louisiana men get probation for selling migratory birds

Two Louisiana men were sentenced in the Western District Federal Court of Louisiana in Shreveport for migratory game bird violations. Frank Canizaro Jr., 34, of Mansfield, was sentenced for felony sale of migratory game birds and received 24 months of supervised probation during which time he will not be allowed to possess a hunting or fishing license.
SHREVEPORT, LA
houmatimes.com

Restore Louisiana offers hurricane relief

Homeowners who were affected by Hurricane Ida may be eligible for a hurricane relief grant. Restore Louisiana, a homeowner assistance program, is accepting applications for homeowners who owned and occupied their home at the time of the disaster, received major/severe damage determination by FEMA, or have the greatest unmet needs.
LOUISIANA STATE
wgno.com

Louisiana DOTD: 7 upcoming projects will cost $25.5 million to complete

NEW ORLEANS (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Transpiration and Development (DOTD) has announced the final bid results for various projects across the state, amounting to $25.5 million. Here are the projects and respective bids:. East Baton Rouge Parish: replacement of Blackwater Bayou Bridge – $4,908,008.29. Claiborne Parish:...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Open Applications for Conservation and Restoration Partnership Fund Announced by Louisiana CPRA

Open Applications for Conservation and Restoration Partnership Fund Announced by Louisiana CPRA. Louisiana – The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) announced on July 20, 2022, that it is accepting proposals for the FY 2023 Conservation and Restoration Partnership Fund, which has set aside up to $1 million in matching funds for projects addressing coastal conservation and restoration needs.
LOUISIANA STATE
lsuagcenter.com

Louisiana FFA elects officer team, awards members at state convention

(07/22/22) BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana FFA members gathered in Alexandria in June for the 93rd Louisiana FFA State Convention. The convention recognized achievements of the organization’s members, thanked stakeholders and supporters and members elected the state officer team. State officers serve as student leaders and advocates for...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Governor Given The Harry S. Truman Award by National Guard Association of the United States

Louisiana Governor Given The Harry S. Truman Award by National Guard Association of the United States. Baton Rouge, Louisiana. – On July 21, 2022, the Office of the Louisiana Governor announced that on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, the National Guard Association of the United States named Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards the recipient of the 2022 Harry S. Truman Award for Distinguished Service in Support of National Defense, which is the group’s highest recognition.
LOUISIANA STATE
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Why Is Buc-ee’s Opening Stores Everywhere But Louisiana?

If you live in Louisiana you are familiar with the Texas super-convenience store and the world's biggest gas station, Buc-ee's. It's no secret that Louisiana residents have been wanting a Buc-ee's for a long time. So, why has this never come to pass, especially with the two states being neighbors? There was a deal on the table at one time but Buc-ee's execs said, "the stars did not align in Louisiana." Ever since then, many residents in the bayou state blame Louisiana politicians for allegedly screwing up the deal by refusing to get them a tax break and looking for kickbacks.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Two Louisiana business owners secure deal with Walmart, three pending

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Walmart has selected two Louisiana brands and negotiating three more brands to feature in their stores during an open call event from June 28. On June 28 and 29, Louisiana-based small businesses had to opportunity to showcase their product to Walmart executives and buyers during their annual open call event. The one-on-one setting gave business owners a chance to secure a deal from supplying their products locally or across the nation.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Bicyclist Killed in Crash on LA 98

Lafayette Parish, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on July 22, 2022, that on July 21, 2022, shortly after 11:30 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop I began investigating a crash involving a bicyclist that occurred on Louisiana Highway 98 just west of LA 93 in Lafayette Parish. The crash killed a 67-year-old male, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

