New York Jets 2022 training camp preview: Secondary

The New York Jets will begin training camp on July 26. Leading up to that, Jets Wire will provide some quick hitting analysis on each position for New York.

Next up is the secondary:

Depth chart

DJ Reed (Stephen Brashear, File)

Cornerback

Name Year

Sauce Gardner R

DJ Reed 5

Michael Carter II 2

Bryce Hall 3

Brandin Echols 2

Javelin Guidry 3

Rachad Wildgoose 2

Isaiah Dunn 2

Justin Hardee 6

Safety

Name Year

Jordan Whitehead 5

Lamarcus Joyner 9

Jason Pinnock 2

Ashtyn Davis 3

Will Parks 7

Elijah Riley 2

Jovante Moffatt 2

Kai Nacua 3

Tony Adams R

The big storyline

New York Jets’ cornerback Sauce Gardner (20) (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

While there are some questions as to who is starting at safety, it’s hard to ignore the first-round pick… rather, the team’s top-overall selection.

Gardner is the first of three Round 1 selections the Jets made at the draft. He can’t control where he’s taken off the board, but he’s going to be under the microscope from Day 1 in the NFL.A team like New York that has had their share of shutdown cornerbacks in the past will set a high bar.

Prediction

Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers . (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Aside from cornerback, Whitehead is slated to start at safety. Next to him things are a bit grey, but Joyner appears to have the leg up on the likes of Pinnock and Davis for the other starting safety role.

On Gardner, New York might want to buckle up early as it’s rare for a playmaker on either side of the ball to thrive right away in the pros. But the Jets shouldn’t miss a beat if Gardner needs a few games to get his feet wet.

New York signed Reed in free agency. That was a savvy move by the Jets to partner up a Round 1 rookie with an experienced player. Because of that, New York’s secondary will easily be improved in 2022.