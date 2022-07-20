ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Panic! At The Disco channel ‘Grease’ in video for new single ‘Middle Of A Breakup’

By Damian Jones
NME
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePanic! At The Disco have shared their new single ‘Middle Of A Breakup’. It is the latest track to be lifted from their forthcoming album ‘Viva Las Vengeance’ after the title track was previously shared. The video for the upbeat track features Brendon Urie in...

www.nme.com

NME

Mabel: “I didn’t really feel like I deserved a lot of my success”

On her new album, Mabel’s inviting you on the best night out you’ve never been on. The type of night where you spend hours and hours on the sweaty dance floor, the music giving you a newfound confidence. The kind of evening where anything is possible – particularly because the new best friend you met in the toilet queue (and that you’ll never see again) has told you so. An all-night sesh that ends as the sun rises and you stumble home, half-eaten burger in hand and mascara smudged down your cheek. The type of night that, really, doesn’t exist, but is fun to pretend it could.
MUSIC
NME

Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! – Reef’s Gary Stringer

In 1996, Reef won an all-day charity football tournament against bands including Oasis and Dodgy. But who did you beat in the final to claim the Britpop Derby trophy?. “We’d loved playing football together from the beginning, when Reef lived in a cottage in Isleworth, west London. That competition was ace. You had Robbie Williams turn up and the whole Oasis/Blur rivalry was going on and – surprise, surprise! – they were drawn against each other, which was a great pantomime. You had Liam with his hat on surly-ing it around in midfield, and I remember him scoring a glory goal. We knocked Blur out of the competition, but I don’t remember much about that match other than a woman running on the pitch topless during it, and also [Blur bassist] Alex James stopping and nonchalantly having a fag midway through the game. Good fun!”
MUSIC
NME

Wilco compile alternate version of ‘Yankee Hotel Foxtrot’ for Uncut

Wilco have a compiled a new, alternate version of their classic album ‘Yankee Hotel Foxtrot’ for Uncut magazine. With a 20th anniversary edition of the seminal album due for release in September, the new companion record ‘Cross-Eyed Strangers’ features alternate studio takes, live tracks and Jeff Tweedy solo cuts – as well as the epic finale to their recent New York performance of the album.
MUSIC
NME

Jack White – ‘Entering Heaven Alive’ review: his richest and most satisfying solo era yet

The past 12 months has proved to be somewhat of a renaissance period for Jack White. Back in September 2021, he launched his latest Third Man Records store in London with a surprise rooftop gig in Soho. Then in April he released ‘Fear Of The Dawn’, the first of two records this year (with this being the ‘twin’ album), and celebrated by playing a surprise set at Glastonbury Festival. That’s without mentioning the shock of electric blue hair that the White Stripes man has been sporting at venues and festivals around the world on his ‘Supply Chain Issues Tour’, or the fact that he proposed to and married musician Olivia Jean on stage in Detroit in April.
MUSIC
Person
Brendon Urie
NME

Maude Latour shares ethereal new track ‘Probabilities’ ahead of Lollapalooza debut

Maude Latour has dropped a new single, ‘Probabilities’, ahead of her debut appearance at Chicago’s Lollapalooza next weekend. Listen to the euphoric track below. The rising alt-pop star and recent Columbia graduate will be taking the stage at multiple US festivals this year, including Austin City Limits, All Things Go, and Music Midtown before heading out on a headline tour this autumn. View her full tour itinerary below.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY

Neil Gaiman previews fantasy world of Netflix's 'The Sandman' with new trailer at Comic-Con

SAN DIEGO – In adapting the long-awaited screen version of his seminal comic book "The Sandman," part of the process was 61-year-old Neil Gaiman trusting his younger self. "You kind of knew what you were doing and we have to trust you," the writer says of the Gaiman who crafted the "Sandman" series beginning in 1989. Over the decades, the fan base has grown and the adaptation has gone through many incarnations, but the Netflix dark fantasy (streaming Aug. 5) garnered a packed panel Saturday at Comic-Con.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NME

Netflix to begin charging for password sharing in five more countries

Netflix have announced they will charge for password sharing in an additional five countries, as the streaming giant continues to crackdown on the practice. Today (July 22), news broke that Netflix have asked customers in five more countries – Argentina, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and the Dominican Republic – to pay additional fees if they are sharing their password with viewers outside of their household. The additional fees vary between countries but users can expect to pay no more than an additional US$2.99.
TV & VIDEOS
NME

Nova Twins cancel Les Nuits Secrètes show due to queues at Dover

Nova Twins have cancelled their planned appearance at Les Nuits Secrètes tonight (July 22) due to travel issues. The London duo were scheduled to perform on the first evening of the three-day festival, which is taking place in Aulnoye Aymeries, northern France. However, the band took to social media...
WORLD
NME

U2 to reportedly open new MSG Sphere in Las Vegas

U2 will reportedly be the first act to perform at the new MSG Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada when the arena opens next year. Bono and co. will bring a “multi-show residency” to the $1.8billion venue, which is located near The Venetian Resort on the Vegas strip (via Billboard). The dates are said to be non-consecutive and will be spread out over several months.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NME

‘The Last Of Us Part 1’ accessibility features receive glowing reception

Naughty Dog recently showed off an in-depth look at The Last Of Us Part 1, a remake of its smash hit 2013 release, and its new extensive accessibility features have received a glowing response from the community. It’s stated that the team has implemented “award-winning accessibility features”, with every accessibility...
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NME

‘Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora’ delayed to 2023-2024

Ubisoft has delayed Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora, quietly confirming a 2023-2024 release window in a first-quarter fiscal sales report. While the report highlights a “slightly better than expected” performance for the company, the rest of the report details a significant delay to Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora. While Avatar:...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Watch Wet Leg’s synth-y, deadpan cover of ‘Smoko’ by The Chats

Wet Leg have covered the song ‘Smoko’ by Australian punks The Chats – watch it below. The Isle of Wight duo are Down Under at present to perform at three-day music festival Splendour In The Grass, which kicks off today (July 22). Their synth-y, deadpan cover of ‘Smoko’, the breakout 2017 hit by Sunshine Coast trio The Chats, was released by Australian youth broadcaster triple j today.
MUSIC
BBC

Central line: U-turn on early closure of Tube line due to sickness

A U-turn has taken place on a decision to close the Central line of the Tube early this evening. Transport for London (TfL) earlier said the line would close from 17:30 BST due to staff sickness, leading to some criticism. It said staff cover had since been found for the...
TRAFFIC
NME

BLACKPINK to share special single ‘Ready For Love’ at upcoming PUBG concert ‘THE VIRTUAL’

BLACKPINK are due to unveil a new special single titled ‘Ready For Love’, to be released at the upcoming PUBG in-game concert ‘THE VIRTUAL’. YG Entertainment issued an official statement to South Korean publication OSEN on July 22, where it announced the launch of ‘BLACKPINK X PUBG Mobile 2022 In-Game Concert: [THE VIRTUAL]’ as part of the girl group’s partnership with the mobile game, to be launched sequentially across the globe.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

BTS’ RM reveals his upcoming solo effort is “90 per cent done”

BTS‘ RM has shared a much-anticipated update on his next solo material in a recent livestream. The K-pop idol held a livestream on fan community platform Weverse on July 21, where he shared several updates on the progress of his approaching solo record. “I’m just turning on the live to say… look out for my album, stay tuned,” he said in a mix of English and Korean, as translated by Koreaboo.
CELEBRITIES
NME

BLACKPINK’s Jennie talks joining the cast of The Weeknd’s HBO series ‘The Idol’: “I found the script very intriguing”

BLACKPINK’s Jennie has spoken about her casting in The Weeknd’s forthcoming HBO series The Idol. The K-pop idol’s involvement in the series was revealed earlier this week by HBO, and she later appeared in its teaser trailer alongside cast members The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp, Troye Sivan and more. The series was created by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson and Abel Tesfaye aka The Weeknd, and follows a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult who develops a relationship with a rising pop star.
TV & VIDEOS

