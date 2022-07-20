Mark Meadows’ Backward Boast Of Trump

Related
"Cry harder": House GOP ridiculed for deleted "heresy" tweet during Jan. 6 hearing
The House Republican caucus attempted to distract during Thursday's Jan. 6 select committee primetime hearing — and it did not go well for them. Republicans have sought to claim the evidence against Trump by former White House officials is "hearsay" or second-hand information. But after lashing out at former...
Trump claims "persecution" of him would "immediately stop" if he decided not to run for political office
Former President Donald Trump claimed that if he did not pursue the presidency again, Washington would leave him alone. "If I announced that I was not going to run any longer for political office the persecution of Donald Trump would immediately stop," Trump said at a rally in Prescott Valley, Ariz., Friday night. "But that is not what I do. I can't do that, I can't do that. Can't do that. Because I love this country and I love you."
Bannon threatens Jan 6 committee staffers on Tucker Carlson hours after contempt conviction
Steve Bannon has accused staffers of the January 6 House Committee of broadcasting lies on national television, just hours after his contempt conviction on Friday. After a four-day trial, the former White House chief strategist was held guilty of contempt of Congress for ignoring a subpoena from the House panel probing the insurrection at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021. Bannon had pleaded not guilty.
Republican Senator Josh Hawley demands Democrats hold hearing to discuss banning Nancy Pelosi, her colleagues and their spouses from trading stocks after her husband Paul buying 20,000 shares in semiconductor firm
Sen. Josh Hawley wrote a letter asking Democrats to hold a hearing on banning stock trading for lawmakers and their spouses after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband recently made a questionable purchase in a semiconductor firm. The Missouri Republican wrote to Sen. Gary Peters, the Michigan Democrat who chairs the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Retired sergeant in Trump's motorcade says Trump was adamant about going to Capitol on Jan. 6
Retired Metropolitan police Sgt. Mark Robinson, who was assigned to former President Donald Trump's motorcade on Jan. 6, told the House committee that he was informed by a Secret Service agent that there was a "heated discussion about going to the capitol."
Wanda Sykes Canceled Her Appearance On 'The View' After Learning Ex-Trump Aide Alyssa Farah Griffin Was Guest Hosting
Wanda Sykes was set to appear on The View last week before she canceled her appearance after learning Alyssa Farah Griffin would be guest hosting, Radar has confirmed. The 58-year-old actress and comedian was scheduled to appear on the popular daytime talk show on Friday. Article continues below advertisement. But...
Ivana Trump Funeral Pictures: Ivanka, Eric, Don Jr. Lead Mourning
The funeral of Ivana Trump, former President Donald Trump's first wife, was held on Wednesday in New York and was attended by family and well-wishers. Ivana Trump, 73, died on July 14 at her home in New York City, and her funeral was held at Manhattan's St. Vincent Ferrer Church at 1:30 p.m. ET on July 20.
thecentersquare.com
Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies
(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pennsylvania Woman Accused of Stealing Laptop from Nancy Pelosi’s Office on Jan. 6 Can’t Remove Ankle Monitor: Judge
A federal judge has denied a request for relaxed pretrial release conditions from the Pennsylvania woman accused of stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D) laptop from the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. “The record reflects that the defendant initially tried to evade arrest by leaving her home, deleting her...
Clip Of Sen. Josh Hawley Running From Jan. 6 Rioters Gets The Treatment On Twitter
A video of Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) running from the U.S. Capitol after it was besieged by Donald Trump supporters ― and just after he had saluted them with a raised fist ― received the treatment on social media last night. The Jan. 6 House select committee revealed...
Hunter Biden will likely land 'generous' plea deal that will allow him to admit minor tax and gun charges, ending investigation into far more serious money-laundering and lobbying allegations, lawyer believes
As Federal prosecutors wrap up their investigation into Hunter Biden, a former Department of Justice official believes the president's son has landed a 'generous' plea deal to only admit minor charges. Lawyer Jim Trusty, former chief of the DOJ's Organized Crime Section, said reports that the investigation is coming to...
Friction between Biden and Pelosi spills into public over speaker's Taiwan trip
President Joe Biden said this week the U.S. military does not support a potential trip to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), a concern she brushed off, bringing the difference of opinion into public view between the nation's two highest-ranking Democratic officeholders. The Financial Times reported on Pelosi’s planned...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The GOP Candidates Who Could Blow The Midterms
On Friday night, former President Donald Trump is set to return to the campaign trail with a rally in Arizona. Republicans would probably prefer it if he didn’t. It’s not so much the former president’s unpopularity — many Republicans are willing to trade the risk of turning off swing voters for the benefit of juicing the party’s base.
Progressives In Congress Ask Biden's Cabinet To Rein In Military Surplus Transfers To Cops
"Militarized law enforcement increases the prevalence of police violence without making our communities safer,” said the letter from House and Senate members.
House GOP Deletes Tweet Calling One Of Its Own Staff A 'Pawn' Of The Jan. 6 Probe
The official House Republican Twitter account promptly deleted a tweet Thursday attacking a witness who testified before the Jan. 6 committee after people pointed out she works for them. “Just another liar and pawn in Pelosi’s witch-hunt,” the House Republican account tweeted, referring to Sarah Matthews, an aide who was...
195 House Republicans Voted Against Birth Control Protections
The House passed the Right to Contraception Act on Thursday ― a bill that codifies the right to birth control and other contraceptives amid fears that the Supreme Court may come for that aspect of reproductive health care next after the high court repealed Roe v. Wade’s protection of abortion rights last month.
Kari Lake Walked Away From A Career In Journalism. Now She's Running For Governor By Bashing The Media.
PHOENIX — It was a sweltering Arizona evening in late June, and Kari Lake was standing on a stage in a church community center in front of a giant poster of Kari Lake. The promotional material for Lake’s campaign for governor featured Lake’s head and shoulders, floating alongside Donald Trump’s head and shoulders, with a quote from Trump: “Kari Lake is fantastic. She is going to win big.”
Secret Service Watchdog Knew Texts Were Missing In February, But Didn't Tell Congress
The Homeland Security inspector general's delay, reported by The Washington Post, may make it harder to recover evidence in the Jan. 6 investigation.
Rep. Jamie Raskin 'Impatient' With Slow Pace Of DOJ Jan. 6 Investigation
Rep. Jamie Raskin said he was “impatient” with the slow pace of the Department of Justice and its investigation into the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. The Maryland Democrat voiced his concerns during an interview Friday with SiriusXM, per The Hill. His statement came one day after the House select committee, which is probing former President Donald Trump’s irresponsible inaction during the insurrection, concluded its final hearing of the summer.
Congress Will Get Even Less Productive If Republicans Win Back The House
The smart money in Washington is on Republicans to take control of the House of Representatives after this fall’s elections and on 2023 and 2024 seeing joyless political trench warfare with little to show for it. But how bad will that gridlock actually be? If history is any guide,...
HuffPost
101K+
Followers
6K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT
We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.https://www.huffpost.com/
Comments / 0