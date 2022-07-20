ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Mark Meadows’ Backward Boast Of Trump

By HuffPost Video
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

CBS News

Trump claims "persecution" of him would "immediately stop" if he decided not to run for political office

Former President Donald Trump claimed that if he did not pursue the presidency again, Washington would leave him alone. "If I announced that I was not going to run any longer for political office the persecution of Donald Trump would immediately stop," Trump said at a rally in Prescott Valley, Ariz., Friday night. "But that is not what I do. I can't do that, I can't do that. Can't do that. Because I love this country and I love you."
The Independent

Bannon threatens Jan 6 committee staffers on Tucker Carlson hours after contempt conviction

Steve Bannon has accused staffers of the January 6 House Committee of broadcasting lies on national television, just hours after his contempt conviction on Friday. After a four-day trial, the former White House chief strategist was held guilty of contempt of Congress for ignoring a subpoena from the House panel probing the insurrection at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021. Bannon had pleaded not guilty.
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Josh Hawley demands Democrats hold hearing to discuss banning Nancy Pelosi, her colleagues and their spouses from trading stocks after her husband Paul buying 20,000 shares in semiconductor firm

Sen. Josh Hawley wrote a letter asking Democrats to hold a hearing on banning stock trading for lawmakers and their spouses after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband recently made a questionable purchase in a semiconductor firm. The Missouri Republican wrote to Sen. Gary Peters, the Michigan Democrat who chairs the...
Person
Donald Trump
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
Daily Mail

Hunter Biden will likely land 'generous' plea deal that will allow him to admit minor tax and gun charges, ending investigation into far more serious money-laundering and lobbying allegations, lawyer believes

As Federal prosecutors wrap up their investigation into Hunter Biden, a former Department of Justice official believes the president's son has landed a 'generous' plea deal to only admit minor charges. Lawyer Jim Trusty, former chief of the DOJ's Organized Crime Section, said reports that the investigation is coming to...
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
HuffPost

The GOP Candidates Who Could Blow The Midterms

On Friday night, former President Donald Trump is set to return to the campaign trail with a rally in Arizona. Republicans would probably prefer it if he didn’t. It’s not so much the former president’s unpopularity — many Republicans are willing to trade the risk of turning off swing voters for the benefit of juicing the party’s base.
HuffPost

Kari Lake Walked Away From A Career In Journalism. Now She's Running For Governor By Bashing The Media.

PHOENIX — It was a sweltering Arizona evening in late June, and Kari Lake was standing on a stage in a church community center in front of a giant poster of Kari Lake. The promotional material for Lake’s campaign for governor featured Lake’s head and shoulders, floating alongside Donald Trump’s head and shoulders, with a quote from Trump: “Kari Lake is fantastic. She is going to win big.”
HuffPost

Rep. Jamie Raskin 'Impatient' With Slow Pace Of DOJ Jan. 6 Investigation

Rep. Jamie Raskin said he was “impatient” with the slow pace of the Department of Justice and its investigation into the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. The Maryland Democrat voiced his concerns during an interview Friday with SiriusXM, per The Hill. His statement came one day after the House select committee, which is probing former President Donald Trump’s irresponsible inaction during the insurrection, concluded its final hearing of the summer.
HuffPost

HuffPost

