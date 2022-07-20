ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivet Neighborhood Mission is collecting school supplies to help Cedar Rapids families in need

By News Desk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Olivet Neighborhood Mission (ONM) has begun its annual drive to collect school supplies to donate to Cedar Rapids families in need. The mission, located at 230 10th St NW in Cedar Rapids, is accepting school supply donations during its normal business hours, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Tuesday through...

KCRG.com

Several Marion City blocks spray painted with messages of hate

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion Police said several blocks of 10th street near downtown Marion were vandalized early Thursday morning. Businesses, houses, and public property were spray painted, some with messages of hate, swastikas, and white supremacy. “I call Marion my home,” said Maria Corey, one of the people who...
MARION, IA
cbs2iowa.com

$50,000 needed to provide housing for incarcerated men looking to return to Johnson County

Inside Out Reentry Community is hoping to raise money to help purchase the first Reentry House in Johnson County which is scheduled to open in 2023 and house four to six low-income men recently released from being incarcerated. With the goal of reducing homelessness for them after being incarcerated and increasing public safety they're asking for donations to reach their goal of $50,000.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Victims named in deadly Maquoketa shooting

The Mega Millions Jackpot on Friday was the third largest in history, with the jackpot topping off at $660 million. Nearly 200 boys and girls from first through eigth grade participated in the free camp. Iowa City bar owners increase security measures to prevent shootings - clipped version. Larry Niemeyer,...
MAQUOKETA, IA
104.5 KDAT

Three Cedar Rapids Restaurants Have Recently Closed

It's always a bummer to have to share local business closures. Three Cedar Rapids restaurants have recently closed their doors, one of which opened just a few months ago. Last week, I saw a few people on Facebook asking about La Chamba Mexican Restaurant at 5001 1st Ave SE in Cedar Rapids. Eastern Iowans were a bit confused because it appeared that the restaurant had closed, but there was no official announcement at the location or on the Facebook page, which has since been deleted. The Mexican restaurant opened for business on March 10th, only four months ago.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Big, last minute change for Great Jones County Fair

Former longtime Jefferson High School softball coach dies at age 84. Larry Niemeyer, the former softball coach at Jefferson High School, died at the age of 84 after a lengthy illness. Updated: 44 minutes ago. The Democrat challenging Senator Chuck Grassley for his Senate seat is now challenging him to...
JONES COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Mega Millions hits third largest in history

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Mega Millions Jackpot on Friday was the third largest in history, with the jackpot topping off at $660 million. “Chances are low,” said Matt Orvick, a Mega Millions participant. The odds are 1 in 302,575,350 of winning. You have better chances of being...
IOWA CITY, IA
iowa.media

Grinnell Chamber Ambassadors Host American Brawn Charity

Grinnell Chamber Ambassadors visited with Kent Reed of American Brawn Charity! Reed talked about his passion to start this non-profit to give back to first responders and support veterans in the form of suicide prevention after needing first responders for his own accident. Since its founding, American Brawn has raised $60,000 that has gone back into Poweshiek and surrounding counties in the form of grants to support equipment purchases for first responders. They’ve also partnered with the JPK Mental Health Consorsium in Grinnell and put on two forums on suicide prevention. American Brawn will have a booth at Iowa Speedway this weekend and will be a part of the bags tournement at the Iowa State Fair in August.American Brawn will be hosting their annual gala on Saturday, August 6 at Grinnell College Golf Course. The event will feature speakers from the VA discussing the success of reaching out during a mental health crisis, comedian Lee Cole will MC and perform, along with a charity auction, games, hot dog bar and more! If you’re interested in attending, tickets at $40 per person or $300 per table and can be purchased at AmericanBrawn.us.
GRINNELL, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids crews respond to dumpster fire Friday

Witnesses in a Cedar Rapids apartment complex claim a dumpster exploded and caught on fire Friday. Firefighters could be seen outside Monroe Place Apartments putting out the fire in the late morning/early afternoon. Cedar Rapids Fire spokesperson Mike Battien tells Iowa's News Now the fire is under investigation. Battien said...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Waterloo Journal

Gov. Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced $4.65 million in grant funding for the following three projects through Destination Iowa

Waterloo, IA – State officials have announced that the $100 million program reportedly invests in transformational attractions that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities, enhance tourism and attract new residents. Black Hawk County Conservation and Linn County Conservation were jointly awarded $3,500,000 to pave 16 miles...
WATERLOO, IA
iowa.media

Monticello depot sign returns home

A piece of Monticello history returned a couple of weeks ago, and was unveiled at the Monticello Heritage and Cultural Center. Heritage Center board members Bob Hendricks and Deb Bowman were present as Dianne and Jerry Haag walked in with a 10-foot-long wooden sign that simply read: “Monticello.”. The...
MONTICELLO, IA
iowa.media

Knouse excited to take on role of ‘pastor’ at Ss. Peter & Paul

On July 3, the members of Ss. Peter & Paul Lutheran Church in Monticello voted to have Rev. Holly Knouse serve as the church’s next full-time pastor. Knouse served as an intern at the church since 2019 when long-time pastor Paul Finger retired. For the last four years, Knouse...
MONTICELLO, IA
iowa.media

THREE FOUND DEAD AT MAQUOKETA CAVES CAMPGROUND

THREE PEOPLE WERE FOUND SHOT TO DEATH IN THE CAMPGROUND AT MAQUOKETA CAVES STATE PARK EARLY THIS (FRIDAY) MORNING. AUTHORITIES SAY A SUSPECT HAS BEEN FOUND DEAD OF A SELF-INFLICTED GUNSHOT WOUND. RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON REPORTS. PARKDEATHS OC………SOQ :30. The post THREE FOUND DEAD...
MAQUOKETA, IA
KCJJ

ICPD: Armed transient had literal axe to grind against Shelter House

An armed transient had a literal axe to grind with staff at Shelter House this week. Officials at the Southgate Avenue homeless shelter called Iowa City Police just after 6:30 Wednesday morning for a woman who had been banned from the facility showing up while wielding an axe. Shelter House staff told the woman, identified as 37-year-old Carrie O’Hare, to drop the axe. She complied, then left the area.
IOWA CITY, IA

