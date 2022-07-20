ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Fazoli's signs deals for Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas

Cover picture for the articleLexington, Kentucky-based Fazoli's has signed seven franchise development agreements in the second quarter for 22 locations, putting its unit count closer to its 250-unit benchmark. The agreements will result in openings in five existing states — Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and...

Statesville Record & Landmark

He drives from Florida nearly every weekend to race in Winston-Salem. After 8 years, he got his first ‘Madhouse’ win.

After nearly 10 years of driving back and forth from Florida to Winston-Salem most weekends, one would expect Jeremy Gerstner to have gotten a speeding ticket or two. “You might not believe this, but I haven’t,” said the Bowman Gray Stadium driver, 49, who earned one of the biggest wins of his career last week in the Modified Division.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WABE

Supply chain stress boosts Georgia ports

Union negotiations on the West Coast have driven up volume to Georgia’s ports while manufacturing sectors and goods and service industries continue to be impacted by stress on the supply chain. The port of Savannah —  and Georgia —  stands to benefit from ongoing disruptions elsewhere in the country....
GEORGIA STATE
Travel Maven

Visit One of Ohio's Most Unique Parks

Ohio is filled with unique attractions, from historic castles to hidden waterfalls but nothing, however, is quite as unique as this exhibition at Aullwood Audubon Farm. This nature preserve features giant whimsical trolls, fields filled with wildflowers, and plenty of trails to explore, keep reading to learn more.
OHIO STATE
thekingdominsider.com

Universal Orlando Announces New Florida and Georgia Resident Ticket Offer!

Summer resident ticket offer…we love the sound of that every time! Universal Studios Orlando has a great summer resident deal that we wanted to share with all of you Florida AND Georgia residents! Residents of both states are invited to take advantage of its “Get 1 Day Free with a 2-Park 2-Day” ticket offer, with limited blockout days, that guests can buy now, through September 28, to experience all the thrills and excitement of Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventures.
ORLANDO, FL
The Associated Press

Georgia spaceport land deal is off, site owner says

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The owner of a large industrial site on the Georgia coast said Thursday that it has ended a longstanding agreement to sell the property to a county government whose officials worked for years on a plan to build a launch pad for commercial rockets there. Opponents who fear the proposed Spaceport Camden would pose serious safety and environmental risks hailed the development as a potential deal breaker for the project, which Camden County officials have spent a decade and more than $10 million pursuing. County officials, meanwhile, insisted they still have a binding contract to purchase the site. Union Carbide Corporation owns 4,000 acres (1,600 hectares) in the county where commissioners have pursued the spaceport for launching satellites into orbit. The county government in 2015 entered into an option agreement with the company to buy the land once the county obtained a spaceport operator license from the Federal Aviation Administration.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
WMBB

Why are so many police officers out in the area?

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — You might have noticed an increase of police officers out on the streets this week. They are in the midst of ‘Operation Southern Slow Down.’ It’s a high-visibility enforcement effort to reduce fatalities and serious injuries on roadways. Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Alabama law enforcement agencies are all […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
alabamanews.net

Deal for $5.5 Billion Hyundai Plant in Georgia Nears Final Approval

In addition to Hyundai’s existing manufacturing plant in Montgomery, the company hopes to build a $5.5 billion electric car plant in Georgia. The economic development agency that is working with Georgia officials to build the plant near Savannah has approved its portions of the deal, though details of tax breaks and other incentives have yet to be disclosed.
GEORGIA STATE
Fast Casual

Dunn Brothers Coffee sold to Gala Capital

Gala Capital Partners, a Costa Mesa-based investment firm that funds Mooyah Burgers and Cici's Pizza, has acquired Minnesota-based Dunn Brothers Coffee. The details of the deal were not disclosed, according to a press release. "We believe Dunn Brothers is the best-kept secret in the coffee segment and we look forward...
MINNESOTA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Coal mine company fined over West Virginia mine pollution

A Kentucky coal company has been fined for failing to submit court-ordered plans to clean up two polluted West Virginia mine sites. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports a federal judge issued the order Monday against Lexington Coal Company. In May, the company was found in contempt for not complying with a previous order to submit a […]
MINGO COUNTY, WV
kiss951.com

The Most Popular Drink in North + South Carolina

What do you think the most popular drink is? And no we’re not talking alcohol!. We love it when Eat This, Not That! releases these studies, because they are so fun! They used Google Trends to find the most popular drink in every state. “Based on looking at the topic “Soft Drinks” in each state through Google Trends, we were able to see what the most popular searched drinks are for each state. We then looked at popular related topics within this category for each state to determine the most popular searched drink.”
FOOD & DRINKS
FOX8 News

Check your tickets: Someone in NC is a millionaire

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Make sure to check your Mega Millions ticket because someone in North Carolina has a winning ticket. The ticket matched “the five white balls to win the big Mega Millions second prize,” according to the Mega Millions site. That means the winning NC ticket is...
RALEIGH, NC
WBTW News13

These Grand Strand, Pee Dee businesses owe millions in unpaid taxes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — State officials have released the names of hundreds of South Carolina businesses and individuals that are delinquent on their taxes. Many local businesses made the list of being delinquent in taxes. The businesses are listed in the table below, in order of amount of money owed.

