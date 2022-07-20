Rising: July 20, 2022

FAKE handcuffs? AOC, Ilhan Omar, ARRESTED at SCOTUS rally: Ryan Grim & Robby Soave

Ryan Grim and Robby Soave react to the arrest of Democratic lawmakers who were protesting outside the Supreme Court over abortion rights yesterday.

Robby Soave: Creepy DISINFO BOARD deemed ‘UNNECESSARY’ by DHS, Critics of Nina Jankowicz vindicated

Robby Soave discusses the Department Of Homeland Security Disinformation Governance Board, which has been deemed unnecessary by DHS.

Ryan Grim: Joe Biden should spend MORE TIME working to legalize marijuana

Ryan Grim makes the case that the Biden administration should spend more time working to legalize Marijuana.

UK’s HOTTEST summer on RECORD sets infrastructure ABLAZE: Reporter

Deputy editor at Carbon Brief Simon Evans discusses the red extreme heat wave warning issued by the UK.

Elon Musk Lawsuit UPDATE: Court FAST TRACKS trial, Experts like Twitter’s chances of forcing sale

Managing editor at Law&Crime, Adam Klasfeld, weighs in on a Delaware judge’s decision to fast-track the lawsuit between Twitter and Elon Musk.

FILE – The Twitter application is seen on a digital device, April 25, 2022, in San Diego. Twitter Inc.’s lawsuit to force billionaire Elon Musk to make good on his promise to buy the social media giant will be resolved in a small but powerful Delaware court that specializes in high-stakes business disputes. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

Mayra Flores SMEARED, Dubbed “Miss Frijoles” by racist blogger linked to by Dem congressman: Report

Staff writer at The Hill, Rafael Bernal weighs in on the recent racist name-calling directed at Rep. Mayra Flores.

Joe Rogan CRITICIZED for joking about shooting the homeless? Kim, Ryan, & Robby

The hosts react to Joe Rogan’s comments about homeless people that many are criticizing.

UFC announcer Joe Rogan is seen at the weigh in before a UFC on FOX 5 event in Seattle, Friday, Dec. 7, 2012. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan) A homeless encampment grows in size just west of downtown Friday, May 20, 2022, in Phoenix. Hundreds of homeless people die in the streets each year from the heat, in cities around the U.S. and the world. The ranks of homeless have swelled after the pandemic and temperatures fueled by climate change soar. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)