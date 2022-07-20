ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Missing North Carolina woman may be in Tri-Cities region

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELKIN, N.C. (WCYB) — A missing North Carolina woman may be in the Tri-Cities...

3 children found safe, marks 100th recovery for Southwest Virginia Missing Child Unit

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Three missing and endangered children were found safe Wednesday, marking the 100th recovery for the Southwest Virginia Missing Child Unit. The Victims of Justice of Trafficking Act was passed in 2015. Since then, the Abingdon Division of the U.S. Marshals Service and partner agency members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force have worked to recover missing and endangered children in area communities.
More than a dozen arrested in western NC operation

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies say 17 people were arrested over a 72-hour period in a multi-agency investigative operation. Twelve trafficking charges were issued during the roundup, aimed at dismantling drug trafficking in Haywood County. The operation was a joint effort from the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office, Waynesville...
Turtle Patrol Finds Mysterious Creatures on North Carolina Beach

For the good people out at Cape Lookout National Seashore in North Carolina, it’s not unusual to see creatures on the beach. It is, however very unusual that they can’t identify them. The park service at Cape Lookout posted a Facebook post about the mystery creatures, and asked...
Organizers announce Washington County, VA fair lineup

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Washington County Fair officials revealed the 2022 entertainment lineup to take the stage during the 72nd annual event. The fair, themed “Home Grown Fun: Celebrating the Bounty of Washington County,” will kick off on Monday, Sept. 12 and run through Saturday, Sept. 17. News Channel 11 compiled a list of performances […]
Tainted Gas Being Sold During 'Pretty Bad Incident' In North Carolina

Tainted gas was being sold in North Carolina this week, according to state officials. North Carolina Department of Agriculture inspector Marcus Helfrich told Queen City News that heavy rains led to water being found in gas tanks at the Circle K on Randolph Street in Thomasville in what he called a "pretty bad situation."
Pine Hall Brick is made in North Carolina

MADISON, N.C. (WGHP) — Over the past few years, we’ve seen a major housing boom. That means a lot of business for companies that make construction materials. Now one of those is getting ready to celebrate a big anniversary. Brad Jones found out how they’ve created a reputation...
Benefit ride to raise money for police officer battling cancer

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va--A benefit ride will be held in August to raise money for a local police Lieutenant battling cancer. The Washington County, Virginia Moose Lodge is hosting the ride on Saturday, August 6th, which will start with registration at 9:00a.m., at the Moose Lodge. The lodge is located on 15605 Porterfield Highway in Abingdon.
3 arrested on meth charges after drug operation in Southwest Virginia

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Three Virginians have been arrested after a multi-agency drug operation in Abingdon. According to a release from the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office, investigators executed federal search warrants and checked a vehicle on Wednesday, resulting in the seizure of several narcotics. The following were seized by authorities:
