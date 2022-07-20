Police: Missing North Carolina woman may be in Tri-Cities region

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Three missing and endangered children were found safe Wednesday, marking the 100th recovery for the Southwest Virginia Missing Child Unit. The Victims of Justice of Trafficking Act was passed in 2015. Since then, the Abingdon Division of the U.S. Marshals Service and partner agency members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force have worked to recover missing and endangered children in area communities.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has completed its investigation into the crash that killed North Carolina State Trooper John Horton. In January, Trooper Horton's brother, Trooper James Horton, was responding to his brother's call for backup during a traffic stop. The...
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. 25 years of reporting in eastern North Carolina: My favorite places. WITN anchor/reporter Dave Jordan has called Washington in Beaufort County home for the 25...
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WJZY) – A Winston-Salem man is in custody on multiple charges after the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said he led authorities on a chase in a reported stolen ambulance. The incident began Friday morning, July 22, when troopers said a Catawba County ambulance was reported...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Anyone walking outside in North Carolina this week does not need to be reminded how hot it is, but remember it is even hotter inside parked cars. State Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey went to Pullen Park today to demonstrate how hot (and how quickly) a car can get while sitting in the sun.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man accused of robbing Greenville County and Lake City banks was arrested in Virginia. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect, who is also accused in other bank robberies from South Carolina to Virginia, was identified after he accidentally dropped his wallet at another robbery.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies say 17 people were arrested over a 72-hour period in a multi-agency investigative operation. Twelve trafficking charges were issued during the roundup, aimed at dismantling drug trafficking in Haywood County. The operation was a joint effort from the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office, Waynesville...
For the good people out at Cape Lookout National Seashore in North Carolina, it’s not unusual to see creatures on the beach. It is, however very unusual that they can’t identify them. The park service at Cape Lookout posted a Facebook post about the mystery creatures, and asked...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries (NCDMF) dispelling rumors over an alleged new rule some say gives swimmers more rights than fishermen. Several online posts spoke of a new rule that states if a fisherman is on-shore fishing at a beach, the fisherman...
State officials warn inside of car can heat up to 150 degrees in minutes. North Carolina authorities are continuing to raise awareness about hot cars a month after a 1-year-old girl was killed in the heat in Mebane. 10 children have already died this year in hot cars. Photographer: Sean...
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Washington County Fair officials revealed the 2022 entertainment lineup to take the stage during the 72nd annual event. The fair, themed “Home Grown Fun: Celebrating the Bounty of Washington County,” will kick off on Monday, Sept. 12 and run through Saturday, Sept. 17. News Channel 11 compiled a list of performances […]
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Cape Lookout National Seashore officials are asking for the public’s help identifying some strange creatures they found recently. Members of the turtle patrol team found the critters on the coast next to a log covered in barnacles. The creatures were found dead and...
Tainted gas was being sold in North Carolina this week, according to state officials. North Carolina Department of Agriculture inspector Marcus Helfrich told Queen City News that heavy rains led to water being found in gas tanks at the Circle K on Randolph Street in Thomasville in what he called a "pretty bad situation."
MADISON, N.C. (WGHP) — Over the past few years, we’ve seen a major housing boom. That means a lot of business for companies that make construction materials. Now one of those is getting ready to celebrate a big anniversary. Brad Jones found out how they’ve created a reputation...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va--A benefit ride will be held in August to raise money for a local police Lieutenant battling cancer. The Washington County, Virginia Moose Lodge is hosting the ride on Saturday, August 6th, which will start with registration at 9:00a.m., at the Moose Lodge. The lodge is located on 15605 Porterfield Highway in Abingdon.
(WFXR) — According to a lawsuit filed in Galax two months ago, the last time Joshua Lee Smith could move his arms and legs was when he was being thrown headfirst into a van by four Carroll County deputies in 2020. On May 3, Smith filed a lawsuit against...
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Carter County Jail was recently inspected by the Tennessee Corrections Institute but did not pass the inspection and could be decertified. The main reason for the failure was the lack of employees working within the jail. The jail requires a minimum of 10...
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Three Virginians have been arrested after a multi-agency drug operation in Abingdon. According to a release from the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office, investigators executed federal search warrants and checked a vehicle on Wednesday, resulting in the seizure of several narcotics. The following were seized by authorities:
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was injured after being assaulted and kidnapped from Greensboro, according to police reports. Around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, the Greensboro Police Department received a report from the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office about a person being assaulted and kidnapped from Greensboro. They said the victim's car...
