Bryan, TX

Bryan Mayor Pro Tem Buppy Simank on WTAW

By Chelsea Reber
wtaw.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBryan Mayor Pro Tem Buppy Simank visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the...

wtaw.com

wtaw.com

City of Bryan Update on WTAW

City Secretary Mary Lynne Stratta visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about open city council seats, tonight’s candidate briefing, recruiting citizens for committees, boards, and commissions, application deadlines, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Listen to “City of Bryan Update on The...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

City of Bryan hosting public meeting on proposed Riverside Innovation Corridor

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -City leaders will meet with residents that live along Riverside Parkway / Highway 47 near the RELLIS Campus Thursday evening to discuss a zoning and development standards project called the Riverside Innovation Corridor.”. The area of the proposed Riverside Innovation Corridor (RIC) rezoning consists of roughly 4,700...
BRYAN, TX
Cameron Herald

MIlam County Annex holds grand opening

Grand Opening ceremonies were held Thursday morning at the new Milam County Annex in Cameron. Milam County Judge Steve Young and the Milam County Commissioners Court of Henry Hubnik, Donald Shuffield, Art Neal, and Jeff Muegge hosted several notable dignitaries and more than 100 other members of the public and county employees to unveil the new complex. Among the notable folks in attendance were Cameron native Drayton McLane, Texas House District 17 Republican nominee Stan Gerdes, representatives from the office of Congressman Pete Sessions, representatives from the office of Congressman John Cornyn, Texas House District 20 Representative Terry Wilson, former Milam County Commissioners John Fisher and Opey Watkins, Economic Development Administration Regional Director Jorge Ayala, and Central Texas Council of Governments Executive Director Jim Reed.
MILAM COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL APPROVES TEMPORARY MORATORIUM ON NEW LAND LEASES AT AIRPORT

New development at the Brenham Municipal Airport will be limited as the City of Brenham prepares a new airport master plan. Brenham City Councilmembers voted Thursday to institute a temporary moratorium on new land leases at the airport. The moratorium will be in effect until the master plan is adopted. Development Services Director Stephanie Doland said the plan is expected to be complete by December 2023 or January 2024.
BRENHAM, TX
wtaw.com

College Station ISD School Board Members Receive A Summertime Building Project Update

Summertime construction projects continue in College Station ISD. Superintendent Mike Martindale’s update during Tuesday’s school board meeting included renovations at Southwood Valley elementary will continue into the start of the new school year. Design work and site selection continues on CSISD’s new career and technical education building. Martindale...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Wickson Creek implements stage 3 of drought contingency plan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Wickson Creek SUD is asking its customers to take meaningful steps to reduce water consumption. The special utility district implemented stage 3 of its drought contingency plan Friday. The special utility district says they are taking this action to further reduce high water usage, as water...
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

JAMIE WOODALL LEAVING BRENHAM ISD FOR WALLER ISD

Waller ISD has announced the hiring of Jamie Woodall to be their new Executive Director of School Safety. Woodall has had a 17-year career in public education, and most recently served as Director of Health and Safety for Brenham ISD. She was also the head athletic trainer, and led the district’s CO-VID 19 Response Team.
WALLER, TX
wtaw.com

College Station ISD School Board Gets An Update On State Required Safety Improvements

The Texas Education Agency mandated seven safety protocols after the mass shooting in Uvalde. College Station ISD superintendent Mike Martindale provided an update during Tuesday’s school board meeting. Those protocols include training threat assessment teams and making sure door locks operate properly. Martindale said campus administrators will receive an...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FIRE BREAKS OUT IN GRIMES COUNTY

Grimes County Fire Units are responding to a vegetation fire in the Bedias Community. Firefighters are currently on Dick Barnes Loop moving south. This is just south of Bedias between FM 2620 and Highway 90. Southbound FM 2620 is closed. 554PM UPDATE-ONE STRUCTURE HAS BEEN LOST -TEXAS FOREST SERVICE BEING...
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

SEVERAL WORK CREWS ALONG CHAPPELL HILL STREET WEDNESDAY

Chappell Hill Street in Brenham was busy today (Wednesday) with several work crews. A large crane and other vehicles were set up in the morning outside Stanpac along the east wall, as new heavy machinery was brought into the building. Chappell Hill Street south of its intersection with Alamo Street...
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Navasota ISD raises teacher salaries during nationwide teacher shortage

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nearly 300,000 teachers left the profession between February 2020 and May 2022. That’s a nearly 3% drop in the workforce. Navasota ISD teacher Tori Diaz has been teaching for four years. She said her mission and message for...
NAVASOTA, TX
pvamu.edu

PVAMU community mourns loss of management major Zkira Kemp

The Office for the Dean of Students regrets to inform you of the death of Ms. Zkira Kemp, a Prairie View A&M University student. Ms. Kemp passed away on July 8, 2022. In her second year at PVAMU, Zkira was a Management major from Killeen, Texas. A 2020 graduate of Shoemaker High School, Zkira was a member of Austin Angels, working with special needs students.
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
KTRE

Drug overdoses increasing in Madison County

The City of White Oak is asking for residents to cut back on their water usage. They have activated their five-stage water conservation plan, and officials want residents to voluntarily conserve now before citations and fines come into play. |. Though many people have them, tattoos can still pose a...
WHITE OAK, TX
fox44news.com

Phone scam surfaces in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – Bryan Texas Utilities is raising awareness about a new phone scam. The company said on social media that scammers are calling customers and threatening to disconnect their services in 30 minutes if they do not pay. The company says these scam calls are coming...
BRYAN, TX

