Pikeville, KY

Two Floyd Co Men Charged with Unlawful Imprisonment in Pike Co

By Scott Ratliff
wklw.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Floyd Co men have been arrested in Pike Co after they allegedly ambushed another man and held him prisoner. According to the Pikeville Police Dept....

www.wklw.com

