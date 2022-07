One of the men named in the Fetty Wap federal drug case accepted a guilty plea that will see him face between five years to life in prison. New Jersey corrections officer Anthony Cyntje, one of the six individuals named in the drug case, filed his plea deal on June 30, 2022. The 23-year-old pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and using a weapon in connection with drug trafficking charges, and had been an officer for less than a year when he was first arrested.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 17 DAYS AGO