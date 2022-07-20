ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samsung's iPad rival just hit $279 — and it comes with a stylus included

By Millie Davis-Williams
Tom's Guide
 3 days ago

It can be tricky to find a decent tablet for under $300, but the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite does almost everything the base-model iPad does for a lower price. It even made our list of the best tablets on the market.

For a limited time, you can grab the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (Wi-Fi/64GB) for $279 on Amazon . While it's not the lowest price we've seen for this tablet (it hit $249 on Black Friday,) but this is still an excellent deal we recommend taking advantage of and one of the best back to school sales around.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OEMuV_0gmGxMRu00

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (Wi-Fi/64GB): was $349 now $279 @ Amazon
The Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite has a bright display, long battery life, and a sleek design. Best of all, it comes with the S-Pen included. In our Galaxy Tab S6 Lite review , we called it one of the best Android tablets and a solid competitor to Apple's entry-level iPad. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B9K1z_0gmGxMRu00

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (Wi-Fi/64GB): was £299 now £261 @ Amazon
In the U.K.? You can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for £261 on Amazon UK. View Deal

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a worthy rival to Apple's iPad tablet. If you prefer Android's operating system, and are shopping on a budget, the Tab S6 Lite is the tablet you should get.

In our Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite review , we praised this tablet for its bright display and excellent battery life. You'll get a full day's worth of use without needing to stop, as this tablet's battery lasts for more than 12 hours from one charge. The Dolby Atmos speakers can easily fill a room with sound, so this a good device for streaming some TV or movies.

One of the best things about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is the included S-Pen. Considering the Apple Pencil starts at a steep $99, it's incredible to get the S-Pen included at no extra cost. It's perfect for note-taking and drawing, and docks neatly on the side of the tablet.

The performance of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite isn't earth-shattering, but it's decent for the tablet's asking price. The Tab S6 Lite performs well on basic tasks, but will start to lag if you're working on multiple tabs or applications at once. However, the same goes for Apple's basic iPad, so it's hard to knock the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for this.

Still looking for your perfect tablet? Check out our list of the best tablets , and our iPad deals coverage to see what's available.

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

