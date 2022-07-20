ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katherine Bradford’s Long and Winding Road

wmagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKatherine Bradford’s journey was as unfathomable as the opaque purpled seas and dark skies in many of her paintings, but at 80, the artist, who as a young mother fled rural New England with her young children to live in New York City, has her first major museum survey this...

www.wmagazine.com

Q106.5

4 Perfectly Secluded Beaches in Maine for When You Want to Be Left Alone

Crowds of locals and tourists fill Maine's most popular beach destinations throughout the summer. But for some, the hustle and bustle of those beaches is just a little too much to handle. So if you're up for the extra drive, and perhaps a little hike as well, you can enjoy some of Maine's more exclusive (and secluded) beaches.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

The Best Places to Eat in Maine are Holes in the Wall

I think, for the most part, we can all agree that the best places to eat no matter where you are are the holes in the wall. A sign that’s worn down, old pictures on the wall, and a door that’s hard to find are all pretty good signs of a place that’s going to sling some good food.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

207 says goodbye to Beth McEvoy

PORTLAND, Maine — Beth McEvoy possesses two skills that are essential for a reporter: the ability to find a good story and then tell it with flair. The stories she’s contributed to 207 over the last few years have been some of our most popular. To name a...
PORTLAND, ME
Entertainment
94.9 HOM

Did You Know About This Maine-Russia Connection?

There's lots of talk about Russia these days. And most of it is not good. But here's a nice connection that might help foster some more peace and understanding between the US and Russia. It's Portland's Sister City program. Does Portland Have a Sister City?. Archangel or Архангельск in Russian...
wgan.com

Maine Icon Olympia Sports to close

The iconic Maine business Olympia Sports, which first opened in the Maine Mall in 1975, is set to close in September. The company was recently acquired by a private-equity firm. The company had been enduring a rough patch prior to the pandemic and was bought by Denver-based group JackRabbit in...
PORTLAND, ME
Boston 25 News WFXT

Thunderstorm claims life of 9-year-old girl in Maine

STANDISH, Maine (AP) — A 9-year-old girl died in Maine when thunderstorms that swept across the state caused a tree to fall on a car, officials said. First responders had difficulty reaching the Sebago Lake Family Campground in Standish on Thursday because of storm debris and then had to clear away the tree and limbs to reach the girl, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department said.
STANDISH, ME
The Maine Writer

Weekend events for July 23rd and 24th

The weekend is upon us, and with it comes plenty of chances to get out of the house and do something fun this weekend with this weekend's edition of things to do in Maine. Whether you are visiting Maine for the weekend or are a Mainer, you are sure to find something to do this weekend. As is always the case, I can't mention every single event happening this weekend as there are always many events going on in our state. Feel free to mention an event I didn't mention that you are aware of in the comments for others to look into. All events are family-friendly and some are free, while others charge an admission fee. For every event, I always make sure to mention admission charges if there are any, so you can choose if it's an event within your budget. So make sure you grab your sunscreen, bug spray, sunglasses, and something cold to drink to keep hydrated outside in this weekend's heat. Have a great weekend and enjoy the events, everyone.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Beach to Beacon founder leads Cromwell Center team on training run

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — We are just a few weeks from the TD Beach to Beacon 10K in Cape Elizabeth. This year's race beneficiary is The Cromwell Center for Disabilities Awareness. Beach to Beacon founder and Olympic gold medalist Joan Benoit Samuelson led a special training run Thursday morning with The Cromwell Center's race team, starting at the Ocean Gateway Terminal in Portland.
CAPE ELIZABETH, ME
WGME

PETA wants to replace Portland's Maine Lobsterman statue

PORTLAND (WGME) -- PETA wants Portland to remove the Maine Lobsterman statue and replace it with a statue of a giant lobster crushing a trap. The 45th anniversary of the dedication of Portland’s Maine Lobsterman statue is approaching, and PETA said it wants Portland to “move with the times, acknowledge today’s changed understanding of the nature and sensitivity of lobsters.”
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

WMTW anchor donates blood on live TV to help meet the need in Maine

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — WMTW is partnering with the American Red Cross on Friday, July 22 for a Stories of Hope blood drive. It started at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 2:30 p.m. at the Portland Sheraton at Sable Oaks in South Portland.Click here to make an appointment to donate or call 1-800-RED-CROSS keyword: STORIES OF HOPE.
PORTLAND, ME
The Maine Monitor

State complicates Newry couple’s hopes to mine lithium on their property

Pieces of kunzite, a variety of the lithium-bearing crystals found in Newry, for sale at the Rock & Art Shop in Bar Harbor. Photo by Kate Cough. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for free every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get more important environmental news from reporter Kate Cough by registering here.
NEWRY, ME
102.9 WBLM

Hilarious: The Most ‘Mainah’ Traffic Stop in Maine History

These Maine State Troopers have got to be the most patient people in the world. Just watch this video. The guy in the red vehicle goes OFF on the Maine State Trooper who is by far the most patient person I have ever seen. I think he was actually incredibly amused by the whole thing and maybe felt a little sorry for the guy he had pulled over. It makes you think about all the petty crap these officers have to put up with every single day, along with all the dangerous stuff they have to deal with as well.
B98.5

Arrest Made In Killing Of Maine Teen

Earlier this week, we told you about the killing of a 14 year old girl from Mount Vernon. Brooke McLaughlin had been found deceased, by her mother, in the family home on Monday evening. Now, it appears an arrest has been made in the case. According to a press release...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
I-95 FM

ROAD TRIP ALERT: Two Maine Lobster Festivals Are Coming In August

Don’t let summer pass you by, get out and enjoy some food & fun!. The Maine Lobster Festival will celebrate its 75th year in Rockland, and promises to be bigger and better than ever with FREE admission, a new beer tent, fireworks, a two-day Steins & Vines tasting event, an expanded children's tent, and tons of new fun activities for the everyone.
ROCKLAND, ME
WMTW

Even Hotter For Sunday: Heat Advisory

PORTLAND, Maine — Our July heat rolls on through the weekend and gets even hotter. Saturday's highs will reach the low 90s in many areas except on the midcoast with the sea breeze. Highs on the mid coast will be in the low to mid 80s,. We do have...
PORTLAND, ME
101.9 The Rock

Girl Rescued from Drowning in Turner, Maine Pond

An 8-year-old girl was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after nearly drowning in Bear Pond in Turner. Local resident Tina Ouellette told the Sun Journal that she was at Bear Pond Beach around 3 p.m. when a girl was in distress while swimming. Ouellette said a young man pulled...
TURNER, ME
Seacoast Current

UPDATE: Missing Maine Woman Located

UPDATE: Maine State Police Saturday morning said Anne Swett was safely located. A Silver Alert was issued late Friday night for a Maine woman who never showed up for a visit with a friend in Massachusetts. Anne Swett, 66, left her Saco home Friday morning and may be driving a...
MAINE STATE

