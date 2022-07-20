New app aims to make getting city information to Henderson residents easier

Downtown Newburgh is notable for its wealth of local shops lining its narrow streets, ranging from clothing to soap to candles and nearly any other assorted item in between. The neighborhood boasts one of the highest concentrations of local businesses in the county and a large breadth of old buildings, giving the whole area a sense of architectural distinction. While many of these businesses are staples of the area with long-standing histories in the town, new establishments do come and go on occasion, with The Newburgh Mercantile being one of the newest additions.
