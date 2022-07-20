ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

New app aims to make getting city information to Henderson residents easier

By Tommy Mason
wevv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Henderson announced a new app for residents to utilize, and getting...

www.wevv.com

Comments / 0

 

WEHT/WTVW

Solar panel farm planned for Dubois County

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – According to the Dubois County Free Press, a 1,200 acre solar panel project that could produce up to 100 mega-watts of electricity is being planned for the Duff-Patoka township area. The project is being constructed by a company out of Houston, Texas that operates 58 wind farms in the United […]
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Sign on Kentucky County Road Has Drivers A Bit Freaked Out & Curious [PHOTO]

Have you ever been driving along and see something on the side of the road that made you say HUH?! A sign in this Kentucky town has drivers scratching their heads. Here at the radio station, we do what we call Digi Awards in January of every year. These awards are fun and quirky and celebrate the articles each Radio Personality or Content Creator produces each year. One of the awards that always pop up year after year is "What's Up With That Can Of Beans?" Basically, this is the award for a story about a question people are asking but nobody knows or says anything so someone steps up and tackles the subject.
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Chandler calls for voluntary water restrictions

Due to the ongoing drought conditions, Chandler Utilities has called for a voluntary water conservation order. The area effected in the zone includes everything between Jenner Road and Outer Lincoln Avenue, and between highway 261 and Libbert road in Newburgh. The voluntary water conservation order is in effect until August...
NEWBURGH, IN
14news.com

Owensboro officials holding expungement clinic

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An expungement clinic is happening Thursday in Owensboro. You can find out from officials if you’re eligible, what steps must be taken and what costs are associated with expungement. That’s happening from 3 to 7 p.m. at the H.L. Neblett Community Center. That’s at...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

First Responders BBQ happening at Owensboro park

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The fourth annual First Responders BBQ kicks off Thursday morning. It’s happening at Wendell Foster’s Sensory Park. The lunch was created to honor local first responders in Owensboro and Daviess County. There will be a free lunch with snow cones, yard games and a...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Construction on Hanson Elementary expected to last 6 more months

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Hopkins County School Board says the completion of the new Hanson Elementary School building is still about six months away. Officials say due to weather, the progress has been pushed back, but they say they hope to see it ready by the middle of the 2022-2023 school year.
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson launches brand new mobile app

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Keeping up-to-date on what’s going on in Henderson has never been easier! The city revealed their new mobile app Tuesday, which is free on both the App Store and Google Play. Henderson officials say the app was designed to be another way for them to get information out. “Our aim is […]
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana Doctor Clarifies Who is Currently Eligible for 2nd COVID Boosters

COVID-19 doesn't dominate the headlines like it used to when it first began to spread in early 2020. While it is still very much a part of our daily lives, most of us seem to have moved on and resumed our pre-pandemic routines. However, with the Omicron variant's BA.5 mutation, case numbers are starting to rise again across the country, including here in the Tri-State where nearly every county in our area is listed as "High" on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's Community Levels map.
INDIANA STATE
warricknews.com

Newburgh Mercantile brings new wares downtown

Downtown Newburgh is notable for its wealth of local shops lining its narrow streets, ranging from clothing to soap to candles and nearly any other assorted item in between. The neighborhood boasts one of the highest concentrations of local businesses in the county and a large breadth of old buildings, giving the whole area a sense of architectural distinction. While many of these businesses are staples of the area with long-standing histories in the town, new establishments do come and go on occasion, with The Newburgh Mercantile being one of the newest additions.
NEWBURGH, IN
wevv.com

Portion of KY 70 in Muhlenberg County to close next week

Part of KY 70 in Muhlenberg County between US 431 and Sherwood Drive will be closed next week for a cross drain replacement project. Work will close the section of road July 25-27. Drivers will need to find their own detour for this roadwork, there will not be a designated...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Exit ramp closure planned from US 41 to Diamond Ave.

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Tri-State drivers could soon be looking at delays on their way through Evansville. The Indiana Department of Transportation will be temporarily closing the northbound exit ramp from US 41 to Diamond Avenue as part of their Pigeon Creek Bridge project. About a year ago, a...
EVANSVILLE, IN
hancockclarion.com

Job seekers have several opportunities coming up

In light of the June announcement by Century Aluminum that the company will lay off 628 employees throughout July and August in advance of a 9-to-12-month curtailment of production, there have been several recent hiring events in Hancock County and the surrounding area. The Clarion learned this week Century has...
HANCOCK COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Big Rivers Electric Corp. getting $1.5M for tornado-related expenses

Big Rivers Electric Corporation is getting nearly $1.6 million to reimburse expenses from the December 2021 tornadoes, which damaged power lines and conductors affecting 56.7 miles of transmission line, according to FEMA. FEMA says that in total, $1,589,191 in funding has been approved for Big Rivers Electric Corp. The Henderson...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY

