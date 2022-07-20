ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Couple Who Waited With Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck To Get Married In Vegas Recall Their Experience With The A-Listers

By Dirk Libbey
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

When Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez ran off to Vegas to get married, they met other couples who had done the same.

Millions of people get married in Las Vegas and over the weekend a couple of major names added theirs to that list when Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hit sin city and got married in a very small ceremony. While Affleck and Lopez could have painted the town red and done it all in celebrity style, they instead decided to do things simply. And just like everybody else, and so they found themselves waiting for a marriage license along with a few other couples, and one of them is now speaking out.

Airika and Demetrius Visaya actually had a bigger plan for a wedding than Ben and Jennifer. According to ABC7 in Los Angeles, They were celebrating their 2-year-old’s birthday with friends and family in Victorville, CA when a discussion about getting married eventually became an impromptu trip to Vegas for five carloads of people.

The guests headed to the chapel, while the lucky couple went to get the marriage license, and that’s where they ran into another, instantly recognizable couple that was there doing the same thing. Demetrius said…

Airika turned around and looked at the door and she was like 'Oh my God. That's Ben Affleck and J. Lo.

Apparently the husband-to-be didn’t instantly believe his new wife, which is maybe understandable. While Las Vegas might be one of the more likely places in the world to randomly run into celebrities, one expects to have that happen in a casino or a high-end restaurant, not the office where you get a marriage license.

They weren’t able to get any pictures, one assumes that the whole point of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez getting married in a small chapel in Vegas was that they didn’t want any publicity yet. Affleck and Lopez have kept their relationship about as quiet as two celebrities can. Even Affleck’s father apparently didn’t know his son was engaged initially. While the celebrity couple did not bring carloads of friends and family, the word is Affleck and Lopez are planning a second ceremony in the future that will include the guests who missed out on the first one. It’s unknown if Lopez will wear the same wedding dress, which was apparently a costume from an old movie.

The couples chatted together for a few minutes while waiting for their turn to get their license. As one might expect, all the couples that were waiting in line wanted to see the famous people that were waiting with them. Arika said…

Everybody wanted to run back there and try to see them. I was like, we're gonna miss our wedding!

And the couple from Victorville, CA has now become minor celebrities in their own right. As People reports, when Jennifer Lopez announced the wedding in her own newsletter, she made reference to the couple from Victorville that had driven three hours to get there.

It’s a humorous, and humanizing, postscript on the will they/won’t they story of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. It turns out they will. Best of luck in their new lives together for both Affleck and Lopez as well as all the couples who got married with them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2szwAu_0gmGwfUS00

CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.

Comments / 29

Yah...Ok
2d ago

Lol they mentioned his dad ...father was in and out of their lives ALOT as he struggled with alcoholism. Why make it seem like Ben's the bad guy for not telling him? His mother pretty much raised them on her own.

Reply(1)
6
ciara
2d ago

Bennifer loves showing off her body and loves attention and being totally in the limelight!! It’s bizarre and amazing how she didn’t advertise a huge luxury wedding for the world to see totally amazing !!! 🤔

Reply
4
ordinary citizen
2d ago

Get a life! J-Lo will be looking for another husband by Tuesday.

Reply
9
 

marthastewart.com

A Witness Overheard Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Emotional Wedding Vows: "They Cried to Each Other"

While it's been mere days since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas, their road to the altar has been decades in the making. And now, we have new insight into their intimate ceremony—and their sweet bond. Kenosha Portis, an employee at A Little White Chapel in Sin City, the location of the newlyweds' nuptials, shared that the whole event was "so exciting" to witness. "I mean, we were getting ready to close and we had a special guest arrive as a walk-in. I started shaking a little bit, like, 'This is Jennifer Lopez we are getting ready to marry!'" she said on Good Morning America.
LAS VEGAS, NV
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner: 1st Photo Of Ben Affleck’s Ex Smiling In Lake Tahoe After His Wedding To J.Lo

Jennifer Garner had a huge smile on her face in the first photo that she shared since her ex-husband Ben Affleck’s marriage to Jennifer Lopez. The Alias star, 50, posted a selfie of herself on a beautiful bike ride in Lake Tahoe, California to her Instagram Story, which you can see here, on Sunday, July 17. Shortly after Ben and J.Lo’s wedding, his ex-wife looked very happy out on the sunny day.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Reveals The 2 Special Photos Of Ben Affleck She Has In Her Bathrooom

After two engagements to the love of her life, Jennifer Lopez, 52, is finally married to Ben Affleck, 49! And in a new video posted to Instagram, fans got a sneak peek into Jennifer’s luxe private bathroom, where she got ready for her July 16 Las Vegas wedding. The clip, posted by her hair stylist Chris Appleton, showed a beaming Jennifer twirling in a stunning white maxi dress and looking in the mirror as she prepped for her big ceremony.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Distractify

Yes, Jennifer Garner Has a Boyfriend — and He Is Quite a Catch

If you ask us, actress Jennifer Garner fits the definition of adorkable. The charming and quirky mom of three has a contagious energy that lights up a room. And although her marriage to ex-husband Ben Affleck may not have worked out (it happens!), that obviously doesn’t mean that she isn’t an absolute catch.
RETAIL
epicstream.com

George Clooney Shock: Amal Alamuddin 'Seething With Jealousy', 'Totally Fed Up' Of Husband And Julia Roberts' Cozy Ways? Ocean's Eleven Star Reaches New Milestone With U2 & Amy Grant

George Clooney and Julia Roberts are, without a doubt, two of the most sought-after stars of their generation. Despite being massively successful in their respective careers, the life partners of Amal Alamuddin and Danny Moder were able to maintain the high-profile friendship that most people dream of having. It is...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

J.Lo & Ben Affleck Make Out Right In Front Of His Daughter, 16, On Paris Vacation: Photo

Violet Affleck, 16, appears to be immune to her dad, Ben Affleck, locking lips with Jennifer Lopez! The teenager was seated right alongside the happy couple at dinner in Paris on July 21, and she had a huge smile on her face as Jen and Ben made out at the table. Just days after their Las Vegas wedding, Jennifer and Ben looked madly in love as they celebrated this new chapter with their kids in France. The blended family dined outside, and Jen and Ben held hands as they left the restaurant, as well.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marry at White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas

Jennifer Lopez has confirmed her marriage to Ben Affleck at the famous Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.The pop superstar informed fans of the nuptials which occurred over the weekend in a new post on her website, On The JLo.Lopez wrote: “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a licence with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”The pair then read their vows in front of “the best witnesses you could ever imagine” wearing “a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet”.The marriage ceremony...
LAS VEGAS, NV
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner ‘Not Happy’ Ben Affleck Let Their Son, 10, Drive Lamborghini

Ben Affleck, 49, got himself into an unfortunate situation when he let his 10-year-old son, Samuel, get behind the wheel of a Lamborghini at a dealership in Los Angeles on June 26. After Sam hopped into the front seat of the $225,000 luxury vehicle, which was running, he put it in reverse, causing it to roll back and hit a parked BMW. Now, a source close to Ben’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, 50, has revealed how she feels about the ordeal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
PopSugar

J Lo's T-Shirt Has a Special Meaning For Her Love Story With Ben Affleck

A newly married Jennifer Lopez stepped out for a casual dance class in Los Angeles and sported a T-shirt that would make anyone do a double take. The loose-fitting white style was imprinted on the front with letters that read "Love > Fear." Is it a subtle reference to her giving love with Ben Affleck another shot? Possibly. After all, when she announced their Las Vegas wedding in her newsletter, she sent a similar message about love, saying: "Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient."
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez shows off understated wedding ring as she marries Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has shared a first look at her understated wedding band after marrying Ben Affleck in Las Vegas over the weekend.The singer confirmed news of the wedding in the latest edition of her “On The JLo” newsletter and revealed that she had worn an “old dress from a movie” for the occasion.In a post to Instagram on Sunday (17 July), Lopez shared a picture of herself smiling in bed while showing off her new ring. The simple band appears to be crafted from white gold.“Sadie! #iykyk Go to OnTheJLo for all the deets,” she captioned the post,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
