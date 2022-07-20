ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

Mother, Son Charged For Allegedly Leaving Dog Tied Out Without Food

By News Staff
wnynewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJAMESTOWN – A Jamestown mother and son are facing charges after allegedly leaving their dog tied out and unattended without food or water earlier this month. Jamestown Police responded to an eastside residence back on July 1 for a dog not being properly...

wnynewsnow.com

Comments / 3

gail runge
3d ago

good at least somewhere ppl recognize that animals can't fend for themselves

Reply
5
Jamestown, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Jamestown, NY
