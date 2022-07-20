Mother, Son Charged For Allegedly Leaving Dog Tied Out Without Food
By News Staff
wnynewsnow.com
3 days ago
JAMESTOWN – A Jamestown mother and son are facing charges after allegedly leaving their dog tied out and unattended without food or water earlier this month. Jamestown Police responded to an eastside residence back on July 1 for a dog not being properly...
SHERIDAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to a Facebook post from Sweet Buffalo, 15 dogs have allegedly been chained outside in the heat with no food or water in Chautauqua County. A representative from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office said the office is aware of the situation and has been working on it for a few […]
SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a bar on W. Main Street in the Village of Springville just before 10:30 p.m. Friday night, for a reported disturbance, according to the Sheriff’s office. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with a person who said they...
A Bradford man was arrested for domestic violence after the report of a dog attack Thursday. City of Bradford Police charged 57-year-old Jonathan James Reck with simple assault, possession of a controlled substance and harassment. The charges stem from Reck allegedly assaulting a woman in a Corydon Street apartment. Allegedly...
An arson investigation is continuing in Chautauqua County, New York. Members of the New York State Police barracks in Jamestown were called to the scene of a house fire on Second Street in Kennedy, New York on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. The Kennedy Fire Department (KFD) and other area fire...
Five people are facing drug trafficking charges following a recent raid at a home on Jamestown's east side. Members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 328 Allen Street shortly after 4:00 PM on July 12th and were assisted by the Jamestown Police SWAT Team. Inside, police found nearly 26 grams of methamphetamine, scales, packaging materials, and ammunition for a .45 caliber gun. Police say 36-year-old Warkim Keys, 47-year-old Larry White, 46-year-old Belinda Walker and 35-year-old Jamie Morse were arrested at the scene on one count each of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Police say the fifth suspect, 51-year-old Christopher Freeney, later turned himself in.
An Erie teenager has been sentenced in connection to two crimes that took place five months apart. Jerico Beason, 17, who was 16 years old at the time of the crimes, is receiving a combined sentence of six to 12 years in prison. Beason received five to 10 years for being convicted as the gunman […]
A man from Lynnwood, Washington, is facing a federal charge after allegedly calling a Tops Markets store in Buffalo and threatening to shoot Black shoppers. The threats came just two months after a racially motivated mass-shooting at a different Tops supermarket in Buffalo.
A Franklinville man was arrested on theft charges Thursday. New York State Police charged 40-year-old Robert L. Balcom with forgery and felony grand larceny from a theft reported on June 13. Balcom was released on his own recognizance.
CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were reportedly taken to an Erie, Pa. hospital after a vehicle crashed into a horse and buggy in the Town of Chautauqua around 7:45 p.m. Friday, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office. The vehicle, driven by Adam West of Portland, N.Y., was reportedly traveling north on Thayer Road […]
RIPLEY, NY – The body of a charter boat captain who fell into the waters of Lake Erie earlier this month have been recovered. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says 70-year-old Fred Forsythe Jr’s remains were located along the shore in the Town of Evans, New York, on Friday, just two weeks after he went missing.
The body of a male charter boat captain who has been missing since July 7 after a fall from his boat into Lake Erie near Ripley has been located. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says the body of 70-year-old Fred Forsythe, Jr. of Coudersport, Pennsylvania was discovered in the Town of Evans on Friday, ending a more than two-week search. An active search began after he became missing. The Sheriff's Office also reported that Forsythe was attempting to bring a fish into the boat when he lost his balance and entered the water. The Chautauqua County Water Emergency Team, County Sheriff's Office and Ripley Fire were involved in the initial search. They were also assisted by the State Police Underwater Recovery Team, the U.S. Coast Guard Erie Station, Fuller Hose, and the U.S. Border Patrol Marine and Air Patrol.
Firefighters were dispatched this morning for a disabled tractor trailer on Rew Hill. Fire companies from Otto, Rew, and Derrick City were called out shortly before 8 AM for reports of a disabled vehicle on the Smethport side of the hill. The fire companies provided traffic control and the tractor...
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 20-year-old Buffalo man was arraigned in Erie County Court on Friday on a four-count indictment, which included a charge of attempted murder, according to the Erie County DA’s office. David Smith was charged with one count of attempted murder in the second degree,...
One local organization is responding to a scam that has hit local vendors while using the organization’s name. The Erie Downtown Partnership has been contacted by vendors who are wondering if they are still holding their event in the park. This is causing a problem because there is no event in the park. Vendors who […]
The Bradford Police are reminding drivers and pedestrians to be careful and be prepared for delays during Saturday’s 25th annual Kids and Cancer Benefit Run. The bikes are expected to come through downtown Main Street around noon. Temporary delays may be experienced as the procession proceeds through town. Later...
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing terroristic threats and related charges after reportedly threatening neighbors who were setting off fireworks. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 28-year-old Douglas Richard Wolfe in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Monday, July 18.
Dale Kerstetter(Unsolved Wiki) The case of Dale Kerstetter details a 50-year-old man from Bradford Pennsylvania who went missing. Dale worked at Corning Glassworks as their overnight security guard and maintenance man who, just one day, wasn’t there when the next guy came to start his shift. The police were called in and started searching all over the facility. In his truck, they found his day pack, his keys still in the ignition, a full carton of cigarettes, and the holster for his .22 caliber pistol. Suffice to say Dale wasn’t planning on going anywhere…and he was one hell of a chain smoker (a carton of cigarettes contains 10 packs which equal 200 individual cigarettes. So, yeah. Hell of a chain smoker).
KENNEDY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cattaraugus County man is sitting behind bars accused of arson in the Town of Kennedy. Aubrey E. Baize, 28, was arrested and charged with third-degree arson in connection with a Wednesday house fire. An investigation by the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal...
DAYTON – A 44-year-old Fredonia woman is accused of driving while intoxicated following a vehicle vs Amish buggy crash in Cattaraugus County. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident on Route 322 in the Town of Dayton last week. Deputies said the Amish buggy sustained heavy...
A multi-residential home was damaged by fire in Erie overnight. The first call came in from an upstairs resident just after midnight for a fire in the 300 block of West 3rd Street. According to reports from the scene, the fire began in the kitchen in a first floor apartment. Once on the scene, fire […]
