Contra Costa County prosecutors say that a March 23 shooting in Lafayette was the work of Tre-4 gang members, and are charging three suspects with murder and robbery. When a driver was shot dead on March 23 in Lafayette, law enforcement initially assessed this as a road rage incident. But since then, Contra Costa County authorities have concluded there’s much more backstory to this, and even allege the incident is related to a gang called Tre-4. KRON-4 reports that two San Francisco men were arrested for the killing of that driver, now identified as 20-year-old Lafayette resident, Basel Jilani.

LAFAYETTE, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO