Bene Culture Taps Bristol-Based Stuff & Nonsense for Bold SS22 Drop

Perfect Corp., the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, today introduced its AI Personality Finder, a groundbreaking addition to its comprehensive suite of AI and AR SaaS solutions. This first-of-its-kind solution features precision AI, powered by Perfect Corp.'s patented AgileFace® technology, to deliver a more personalized product matching experience to consumers. The solution pairs state-of-the-art AI-powered facial features mapping with psychological big data in order to identify key personality traits, and provide consumers with personalized product recommendations across beauty, fashion, and fragrance.
