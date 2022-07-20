Stone Island Shadow Project’s First FW21 Release Celebrates Truthfulness, Tradition and Forward Thinking Design

From the depths of solitary confinement to the stages at Atlantic Canada’s biggest festivals. From enduring his neighbourhood’s gang glorification, a result of his ancestors’ displacement from Canada’s Black mecca, to collaborating with The Maritimes’ top hip-hop acts, and finishing trade school along the way. Yes, Aquakultre’s path to recording one of the best Canadian R&B albums of the year has been an unconventional one. Born Lance Sampson, the Haligonian crooner’s latest, Don’t Trip (out July 22 via Forward Music Group and Black Buffalo Records) boasts New Jack soul-worthy singing and brass, Luther Vandross-esque post-disco, and speak-singing ala D’Angelo (for whom Aquakultre is a dead ringer). And while all that makes the LP pantheon-worthy, the lyrical themes on key track “Africvillean Funk” also help Aquakultre rank among Canada’s top protest singers, as he waxes about the namesake city that Black Nova Scotians built and led, only to have it ripped away.

