20-year-old man shot in South Toledo

A 20-year-old man was shot in South Toledo early Wednesday morning.

Police responding to a person-shot call just after 2 a.m. from the 500 block of Hobart Street were notified en route that the victim, Marcos Deluca, had been taken to the University of Toledo Medical Center, the former Medical College of Ohio, with one gunshot wound that was not considered life-threatening.

Mr. Deluca has seen been released from the hospital.

Police recovered evidence in the street on Hobart, but no suspects had been identified as of late Wednesday morning.