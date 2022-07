Scammers calling themselves the Sheriff’s Office is out again and telling the person called that they have missed court when called as a juror. They will get you on the line and tell you how you can purge yourself from the warrant by paying an amount of money, but to not disconnect from the call. At some point, they will ask you to get a cash card from a business to pay money. If they give you a number to call back, you will get an answering machine which answers as the Sheriff’s Office and it gives you three options which sounds to be an official call and it is not!

DARE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO