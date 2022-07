If you would like to thank the crews that have been battling the wildfires throughout Texoma, here is something very simple you can do this afternoon. If you were not in the area of the wildfires yesterday afternoon, you could definitely see the smoke throughout Wichita Falls. With the high heat and dry conditions the past few weeks a wildfire can quickly spread in our neck of the woods. Several crews helped stop that blaze from spreading even more than it did.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO