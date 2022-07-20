ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glastonbury TPZ OKs apartment plan

By Joseph Villanova / Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago
Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer

GLASTONBURY — Despite concerns raised by residents and commission members, the Town Plan and Zoning Commission approved a proposal Tuesday for a five-story, 74-unit apartment building in a 4-2 vote.

TPZ Chairman Robert Zanlungo Jr. and member Corey Turner voted against the proposal, which will be built on a 2.4-acre lot along Hebron Avenue and Manchester Road.

Developers plan to deed-restrict 30% of the units, rounded up to 23 in total, as affordable for a minimum of 40 years, as defined in state law.

The application for the apartment building was submitted under the affordable housing land use appeals procedure in state law. Under this procedure, municipalities with less than 10% of their housing stock considered affordable must have a number of housing units determined by the state.

Andrea Gomes, a lawyer with Hinckley Allen representing the applicant, said the application complies with the majority of the regulations and that a review of the developer’s studies of the project by Tighe and Bond, the town consultant, revealed no health or safety issues.

Gomes said the developer has incorporated nearly every suggestion made by TPZ members and town staff, though none were made to comply with laws or health standards.

One notable area where the application conflicts with local zoning regulations is building height, listed on the site plan as double the permitted number of stories and exceeding maximum height in feet by nearly 67%.

Some commission members who spoke in favor of approval said they ultimately had no choice but to approve the application, despite concerns raised by residents and members, including pollution, traffic, location, and scale.

TPZ member Emilio Flores, voting in favor of the application, said despite concerns with the application presented by residents and the TPZ, the issues do not rise to the level required by the state to reject the application.

Secretary Michael Botelho, who approved the application, said the “flawed” statute needs serious revision and leaves municipalities with few options.

“Hopefully, changes will be made so that the legislature does not have the ability to control or dictate how towns like Glastonbury govern themselves,” Botelho said.

Vice Chairwoman Sharon Purtill said the town has promoted and put into place affordable housing options that the state does not include in its determination, such as apartments and accessory dwellings, forcing the TPZ to approve a use of the parcel that’s too intense for the surrounding areas.

“Glastonbury has worked very hard over the last 30 years to provide for more flexible housing arrangements … and we’re still being penalized,” Purtill said.

Zanlungo said he voted against the application because he believes the developer did not fully address the possibility of uranium and radon transferring into the groundwater as a result of the work.

Turner, who also voted against the proposal, criticized the state law allowing the developers to submit it.

“This is a classic example of a law with very good intentions, and we have an applicant that is trying to use it as a loophole, which is unfortunate,” Turner said.

Eighteen residents spoke against the application Tuesday night, including Rep. Jill Barry, D-Glastonbury.

Barry said the law was intended to pressure municipalities into taking affordable housing seriously and prevent rejection of applications solely for having affordable units, but she believes the law has many problems, including the 40-year minimum on deed-restricted properties.

“In my eyes, these units will become market units as soon as it is allowable,” Barry said.

Comments / 0

 

