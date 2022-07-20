Pace alum reflects on experiences as a football coach

Southern Living Magazine lists Fairhope, Alabama as one of the South's Best Small Towns, and I have to agree. It's a charming coastal town that is located just south of Mobile on the eastern shore of the massive Mobile Bay. It has lots of flower-lined streets, lovely parks, walking trails, art galleries, boutiques, cafes, and excellent seafood that could not be any fresher. No matter if you are fishing, swimming, or just walking the Alabama Coastal Birding Trail, you will have a very impressive panoramic view of Mobile Bay. And it's especially breathtaking at sunset!

