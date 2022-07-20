ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Severe Showers & Thunderstorms Likely For Much of Maine on Thursday

By Matt James
Kool AM
Kool AM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Summer in Maine means riding Dragon's Descent at Funtown, contending with tourists who don't know how to drive and pop-up thunderstorms that seemingly appear out of an otherwise beautifully clear sky. You know what they say, right? If you don't like the weather in Maine, just...

