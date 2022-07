GREENFIELD, Ind. — Police are searching for an endangered 16-year-old runaway from Greenfield who was last seen early Thursday morning. According to police, Jenna Kindle is a white female with brown hair and green eyes. She is 5’5″ tall and weighs 107 pounds. Police could not provide a clothing description but said she is known to frequent the public library.

GREENFIELD, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO