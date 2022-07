GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Green Bay Packers All Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari's return from the torn ACL in his left knee has hit another snag. More than a year and a half removed from his injury, he's still not in the clear. Bakhtiari was placed on the physically unable to perform list Saturday, according to ESPN's Field Yates, meaning he almost certainly won't be on the field when the Packers hold their first training camp practice on Wednesday.

