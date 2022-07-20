ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

A Toddler on TikTok Is Spawning a Massive Mom-Led Movement

By EJ Dickson
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01EwrS_0gmGnuEe00
@allthings.kelso/Tik Tok

Don’t Let This Flop is released Wednesdays on all audio streaming platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Stitcher and more.

At first glance, much of the content posted on @wren.eleanor, a TikTok account with more than 17 million followers, is fairly innocuous. The page largely consists of videos of an adorable little girl with flaxen pigtails who looks to be about three, climbing counters to get Girl Scout cookies, bursting water balloons on the 4th of July, and eating apple cider donuts. The account also appears to be making money, with Wren’s mother Jacquelyn posting sponsored content featuring the two of them for brands like Shein and Hippeas.

Over the past few weeks, however, there’s been a movement driven by TikTok moms calling out potentially creepy people following the account; they have also accused Jacquelyn of exploiting her child on social media. The discussion has largely focused on Wren and Jacquelyn, but it’s expanded to include other TikTok mom creators who post content of their very young children. The discourse touches on the ethics of whether images of children should even be on social media to begin with, and has prompted many parents to delete videos of their own kids from their accounts, as discussed on this week’s episode of Don’t Let This Flop, Rolling Stone‘s podcast about internet news and culture.

To be clear, there is no evidence that Jacquelyn is exploiting Wren in any way. Rather, the concern seems to be centered more on the type of content Jacquelyn is posting, such as a (now-deleted) video of Wren playing with a tampon or Wren taking a bath in a bathing suit, according to posts on a subreddit devoted to Wren that has more than 13,000 subscribers. Commenters have pointed out not only that such videos get more likes and saves than some of Wren’s other videos, but they have even tracked down the social media footprints of some of Wren’s followers, pointing to concerning comments they have made or other videos they have saved to indicate they may be sexually attracted to children. Commenters have also pointed to the existence of fan accounts for Wren and searches such as “Wren eating corndog” and “Wren scandalous outfits” as evidence that she is being sexualized by a contingent of her followers.

“I just came across this whole situation on TikTok and have never been more disgusted and horrified in my entire life,” says one commenter on the subreddit. “It makes me incredibly sad that the number one person who is supposed to protect this child just doesn’t seem to care about her safety and well-being, and is just using her as a prop for the spotlight and to pay her way.”

The discourse has now evolved into a more general conversation about why parents should avoid posting images of their kids on the internet, regardless of their intent. “Obviously, there are creeps everywhere and there are a lot of things you cannot control when it comes to protecting children,” says one creator, @allthings.kelso, whose video on Wren Eleanor has nearly 15,000 likes. “But you can control the content you post of your own children on social media.”

@allthings.kelso

Replying to @daisiesandbuckaroos just be cereduk what you post of your kids- even if it seems innocent, disgusting scum of the earth people sell, save and get off to any kid content.

♬ original sound – Kelso

Jacquelyn has not directly commented on the uproar over her account, and did not respond to a request for comment from Rolling Stone. Yet the discussion over whether parent creators should be posting their children on social media is an age-old one, and certainly pops up time and again on TikTok in particular, where some of these child influencers become the center of intense speculation and even conspiracy theories. Such was the case for Bebop and Bebe, a mother/duo creator team that has become the subject of feverish conjecture due to their bizarre videos and Bebop’s overly made-up appearance and often mature outfits. Despite speculation that her mother may be trafficking her, the account has continued to post unabated without commenting on the controversy, leading to further charges of child exploitation.

@scout2015

#answer to @Jess Torres Poor Scout🥺💔Part 2 you all have been waiting for😱‼️#dogsoftiktok #pool #foryoupage

♬ original sound – Scout, Suki & Stella

The controversy of Wren Eleanor has led to a cavalcade of outraged moms removing videos featuring their own kids on social media, as well as legitimate questions as to whether there should be regulations in place to protect kid influencers. “The law hasn’t adapted yet to the current weird realities of social media,” one TikTok creator, @hotweirdgirl, says in a video. “So these kids aren’t protected by child labor laws.” There’s also been some discussion as to whether platforms like TikTok should allow very young children like Wren on the platform (technically, it does not — TikTok only allows users 13 and over to use the app — but many parents skirt this by creating parent-managed accounts and featuring the child on them). Regardless of the disturbing internet behaviors surfaced by this controversy, it has nonetheless created a valuable conversation about the dangers of posting children on social media, regardless of how innocuous parents may intend such content to be.

This week on Don’t Let This Flop, cohosts Brittany Spanos and Ej Dickson also discuss the controversial “vabbing” trend, the link between Lana del Rey’s new boyfriend and Julia Fox, J-Lo and Ben Affleck’s nuptials, and whether Drew Barrymore is secretly a golden retriever.

Comments / 26

leelee.g
3d ago

STOP putting Children on social media!!They have no choice and do not know the consequences. You as a parent do not know who's hands have Your children's pictures!!Imagine someone doing this to You when You were small and when You turn eighteen someone has already fully documented Your life without Your consent. THINK ABOUT WHAT I've written. I've been to prison so I've seen the sickness in this world.. It's YOUR duty to protect Your child/ren.

Reply(8)
46
Jennifer Golden
2d ago

All the internet and social media has done is make targeting kids and adults so much easier. Technology has added more problems to the world than solutions.

Reply
25
Marjorie Kern
2d ago

Stop putting your children on these platforms. If you do , you deserve what you get. Why would you risk your child for this is beyond me

Reply(1)
14
Related
Rolling Stone

This Mother-Daughter Duo Has Become the Center of Creepy TikTok Conspiracy Theories

At first glance, Bebop and Bebe, a TikTok page with more than two million followers, looks like a typical, albeit somewhat idiosyncratic, family account. The page features videos of Bebop, a girl with stick-straight hair who looks to be about eight or nine years old, mugging for the camera with her mom, a peroxide blond with a fondness for ethereal makeup filters. Together they dance to songs like “Footloose” by Kenny Loggins and Louis Theroux’s “Jiggle Jiggle” remix, lip-synching poorly to audios, usually against the backdrop of what appears to be a splashily decorated preteen girl’s room, with Bebop flaunting a wide range of impressive makeup looks and hairstyles.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

Republicans Took a Woman’s Right to Choose. Now They’re Threatening Her Right to Travel

The U.S. House of Representatives last week passed the Ensuring Access to Abortion Act. The law would have protected the ability to travel from states where abortion is banned to states where it remains legal to receive care. Senate Republicans, led by James Lankford of Oklahoma, have already blocked the measure, characterizing it a solution in need of a problem. “No state has banned interstate travel for adult women seeking to obtain an abortion,” Lankford said. “This seems to be just trying to inflame, to raise the what-ifs.”
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Drew Barrymore
Distractify

Don’t Do the Gauntlet Challenge on TikTok - It’s Disgusting, Brutal, and Pointless

When you're trying to get work done and are constantly being distracted by the incessant buzzing of social media notifications, it can almost feel like a lot of these applications were scientifically designed to waste your time. It doesn't help that folks on these various platforms are constantly developing new trends and challenges for people to engage in, and there seems to be a new niche created for these challenges each and every day, like the Gauntlet Challenge. And a lot of curious TikTokers want to know: what is it?
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Maya Devi

Baby born with 'permanent smile' is melting netizens' hearts

Ayla Summer Mucha, an infant born in December, is now winning hearts on Tiktok. Her videos have gone viral on social media even before she can say the word 'viral'. Born to Christina Vercher, 21, and Blaize Mucha, 20, Ayla was diagnosed with a rare condition known as a 'permanent smile'.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Music
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
deseret.com

There’s a loophole to Netflix’s password-sharing upcharge

It’s looking grim for those who share Netflix accounts and an upcharge may be on its way. The streaming service is expanding its testing of charging for shared accounts to five Latin American countries — Argentina, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and the Dominican Republic, as reported first by Bloomberg.
TV SHOWS
Los Angeles Times

L.A. unhoused advocates ‘shocked and saddened’ by Joe Rogan’s violent remarks

Advocates for Los Angeles’ unhoused community are holding Joe Rogan accountable for encouraging violence toward unhoused people on his influential podcast. In recent interviews with Variety, advocates for unhoused people criticized the latest installment of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” which included a discussion about homelessness in L.A. between the host and his guest, Tom Segura.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

David Harbour ‘Struggling’ To Lose Weight For ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 After ‘Ballooning Up’

David Harbour got candid about his health journey once again! The Stranger Things actor, 47, took to his Instagram on Thursday, July 21 to detail how he lost a significant amount of weight between Seasons 3 and 4 of the Netflix supernatural drama, but now — after “ballooning up” to play Santa Claus in an upcoming film — he’s having a bit of trouble shedding the extra pounds to get back into Police Chief Jim Hopper’s uniform.
WEIGHT LOSS
In Style

Beyoncé Had Her "Austin Powers" Movie Poster Redone Because She Looked "Too Skinny"

She's Beyoncé, and she's a whole lot of woman — and please don't try to say otherwise. In a new interview with Vulture, as part of the magazine's retrospective oral history of the 2002 film Austin Powers in Goldmember, Beyoncé's on-set makeup artist Kate Biscoe revealed that the singer-slash-actress, who played the very curvaceous Foxxy Cleopatra in the movie, criticized the studio's marketing team for making her look too thin on the promotional poster and strongly suggested that they redo it.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Movie review: 'Nope' is Jordan Peele's first no-no

LOS ANGELES, July 20 (UPI) -- Nope, in theaters Friday, is writer/director Jordan Peele's first misstep as a filmmaker. It is a singular artistic misstep though, not a compromised vision. In the horror movie, Otis Haywood Sr. (Keith David) dies suddenly when debris from a plane falls from the sky....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

68K+
Followers
20K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy