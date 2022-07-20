Vicki Gunvalson & Tamra Judge Go Head To Head Over Teddi Mellencamp: 'I Don't Like Her'

Source: Mega

Vicki Gunvalson is not a fan of Tamra Judge's friendship with Teddi Mellencamp. While appearing with her longtime BFF on Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday, July 19, The Real Housewives of Orange County alum was completely up front about her disdain for the former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

“I’ve never met her,” Gunvalson told Andy Cohen of Mellencamp, who hosts the "Two T's In A Pod" podcast with Judge. “You can not like people you’ve never met."

“She asked me where I was on Jan. 6,” the Coto Insurance broker explained about the accusation of being one of Donald Trump's supporters who stormed the Capitol. “That’s an idiotic thing to say to somebody. I know where I was. I was in Puerto Vallarta.”

Judge went on to defend the accountability coach saying she was “nice” and a “good person," adding that Gunvalson was the one who went after her first.

“I don’t like her. That doesn’t mean I’m after her. … We can talk about it later. I don’t like her. Don’t be so defensive," Gunvalson spat back at the Cut Fitness founder.

When the Bravo Boss asked if it was hard for Judge to be in the middle of two of her best friends fighting, she noted, “There’s no reason for them not to like each other."

“We are never going to be together so it doesn’t matter to anybody’s life,” the "OG of the OC" emphasized. “Why does she care?”

Mellencamp — who was let go from RHOBH in 2020 — ignited a feud with Gunvalson after she shared a video on Instagram claiming that the businesswoman did not like her. “Hope this post doesn’t have her calling my @iheartradio boss to try and take my job again," John Mellencamp's daughter remarked.

Gunvalson later came back at the mother-of-three, mocking her short-lived career as a Housewife on the franchise. “I’ve seen her talk this way about other women, and quite frankly, I want nothing to do with people like her," the Orange County resident concluded.