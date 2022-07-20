Blue Jays GM Put Himself Next in Line

BOSTON (AP) — All-Star Alek Manoah pitched six sharp innings as the Toronto Blue Jays relied more on his arm than their bats to keep up their season-long dominance of the Red Sox, beating Boston 4-1 Saturday. A day after Toronto set a team record for runs — and posted the most ever scored against the Red Sox — in a 28-5 romp, Manoah set the tone. Boston lost for the eighth time in nine games. Red Sox fans were sure to get a cheer on Sunday, however, when former slugger David Ortiz was inducted into the Hall of Fame — plenty of them headed to Cooperstown, New York, to see Big Papi enshrined. Manoah (11-4) allowed one run, on a homer by Bobby Dalbec that cleared everything in left field in the second, and seven hits. He walked none, struck out seven and lowered his ERA to 2.24.

BOSTON, MA ・ 31 MINUTES AGO