Blue Jays GM Put Himself Next in Line

BOSTON (AP) — All-Star Alek Manoah pitched six sharp innings as the Toronto Blue Jays relied more on his arm than their bats to keep up their season-long dominance of the Red Sox, beating Boston 4-1 Saturday. A day after Toronto set a team record for runs — and posted the most ever scored against the Red Sox — in a 28-5 romp, Manoah set the tone. Boston lost for the eighth time in nine games. Red Sox fans were sure to get a cheer on Sunday, however, when former slugger David Ortiz was inducted into the Hall of Fame — plenty of them headed to Cooperstown, New York, to see Big Papi enshrined. Manoah (11-4) allowed one run, on a homer by Bobby Dalbec that cleared everything in left field in the second, and seven hits. He walked none, struck out seven and lowered his ERA to 2.24.
Hearing that Adbert Alzolay and Manny Rodriguez have both begun throwing is good news. Neither player has pitched in the 2022 campaign, but a return before the end of the season can only help their respective developments. In addition, Wade Miley ramping up is key for the Cubs. Miley was...
The New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates completed a trade for the second time in as many days. The Mets acquired catcher Michael Perez from the Pirates for cash considerations, New York announced Saturday. The two clubs also got together for a deal Friday, with Pittsburgh trading designated hitter Daniel...
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Tapia is being replaced in center field by George Springer versus Red Sox starter Kutter Crawford. In 261 plate appearances this season, Tapia has a .279 batting average with a .708 OPS,...
Detroit Tigers right-handed starter Alex Faedo, who underwent Tommy John surgery in January 2021, will miss the remainder of 2022 due to a right hip injury. Faedo, the 2017 No. 18 overall draft pick, is expected to need a surgical procedure for the second time in less than two years. Right-handed reliever Kyle Funkhouser also requires surgery for his shoulder injury and won't pitch this season.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With Kevin Kiermaier, Manuel Margot and Harold Ramirez no longer available in the Tampa Bay outfield, the Rays added veteran outfielder Roman Quinn to the roster on Thursday. The 29-year-old from Port St. Joe, Fla., has seem limited action in the majors, but the Rays are hoping he can lend a hand now.
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Vierling is being replaced in center field by Odudel Herrera versus Cubs starter Marcus Stroman. In 156 plate appearances this season, Vierling has a .234 batting average with a .651 OPS,...
Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez will return to the booth Tuesday following the completion of his cancer treatments. Dan Shulman, his longtime partner on Blue Jays telecasts, said during Friday's broadcast that Martinez will work the entirety of the team's upcoming homestand at Rogers Centre. Martinez, 73, took...
Since 2017, Dominic Smith has been one of the main staples on the Mets roster. Smith has played a variety of positions. This includes first base, left field, and designated hitter. Despite his usefulness in a utility role, Smith has not seen the playing time he has desired over the...
The Braves have gotten reinforcements over the last few weeks, but more are on the way. Kirby Yates began his rehab assignment and was recently assigned to AA Mississippi. There’s still hope Mike Soroka will return this season, and most importantly, Ozzie Albies is on his way back. The...
JFtC profiles some key members of the Blue Jays organization and discusses their trade value heading into the deadline. This time, Jordan Groshans. The Toronto Blue Jays will be active at the Trade Deadline. Holding a Wild Card spot and handing the Red Sox the biggest beat down in Blue Jays’ history coming out of the All Star break must have Toronto feeling pretty good about their playoff chances. They are not a perfect team, of course, and will need to make some additions to help their chances. In order to do that, they’re going to have to part with some pretty valuable talent. One prospect who could be on the move is Jordan Groshans.
While drafted prospects made their way to Houston and West Palm Beach this week, the Houston Astros added another name to the pot in Logan VanWey from Missouri Southern on Wednesday. VanWey worked out with the Astros in late May after scout Jim Stevenson made contact with the right-handed pitcher....
The Yankees have been unquestionably the best team in Major League Baseball this season, making history while bouncing back emphatically from any hiccups across the first half. New York leads the league in countless categories, they've improved from last year with their well-rounded roster and certain individuals are putting together...
After declining a mega contract extension from Washington, outfielder Juan Soto is on the trade block. The Seattle Mariners have the young talent and money available to make a deal. Last week, outfielder Juan Soto turned down a 15-year, $440M contract extension from the Washington Nationals. Subsequently, Washington said they...
The second half is upon us. It’s time to dive right into the dog days of the 2022 season. This is where we will discover who the true contenders are and which teams ultimately end up being long-shots. For the St. Louis Cardinals, the time is now to get...
Soto’s agent Scott Boras used the fact his client flew commercial as a knock against the Nationals. He detailed Soto’s experience in comparison to the Braves’ while talking to Samantha Apstein of Sports Illustrated. “All I know here is that the Atlanta Braves and Juan Soto played...
Last night, the ESPY awards were handed out to various athletes and sports figures who had made their mark on their respective sport and the world of sports as a whole. We saw several athletes take home some well-deserved honors on Wednesday night. However, one award in particular drew the...
The Atlanta Braves kick off the second half of the season this weekend in a series against the reeling Angels. The club currently sits 1.5 games behind the division-leading Mets with the trade deadline approaching. Many have speculated Alex Anthopoulos will target righty relief arms and lefty bats to platoon in the outfield, but the team could be welcoming back a bevy of injured players to fill those spots.
I don’t see the Braves being in the market for starting pitching. This is the best rotation they’ve had in years, and Anthopoulos hasn’t been aggressive in seeking rotation help in previous seasons. Starting pitching is just so expensive at the trade deadline, and it will be even pricier this year — in terms of prospects — because there are such few sellers.
