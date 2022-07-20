Jenny Slate and film's cutest stars, Marcel the Shell and the Minions

From Mean Girls to The Dropout, Amanda Seyfried has nabbed roles in some of the biggest projects coming out of Hollywood. For someone with the massive amount of talent that she has, it’s hard to believe that she lives with regrets surrounding both roles she got and those she didn’t get. But, believe it - stars are just like us - they too have regrets. For Seyfried that regret stems from her performance in 2012s on-screen adaptation of musical juggernaut, Les Misérables. In it, she played the role of Cosette, one of the story’s main protagonists. With a background in singing, and even starring in another musical-turned-film, 2008’s Mamma Mia!, it seemed that Seyfried was the perfect fit for the soprano character.

