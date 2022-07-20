ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucie Králová’s Documentary-Opera ‘Kapr Code’ to Screen at Jihlava Film Festival

By Alice Krajčírová
Cover picture for the articleCzech/Slovak documentary-opera “Kapr Code” will receive its Czech premiere at the 26th Jihlava Intl. Documentary Film Festival, which runs Oct. 25-30, Film New Europe reports. Lucie Králová’s film focuses on the contradictory life of Czech progressive composer and prominent communist Jan Kapr (1914-88). Lightdox is handling world...

Outsider.com

Melissa Gilbert Reveals Never-Before-Seen Pictures From ‘Little House on the Prairie’ Set

Melissa Gilbert of Little House on the Prairie takes “throwback Thursday” to heart with these old-school photos from the show. Gilbert’s character, Laura Ingalls, is so beloved by viewers to this day. In fact, she still digs playing the role on the NBC drama. You can tell that memories from the days on the show’s set are some of her most cherished moments. In this selection of pictures, you’ll be able to see a sweet one of Michael Landon at the end. While it’s been many years since Landon died, Gilbert loves her costar to this very day. Enjoy the views that she shares with all of us.
Lucie Králová
Remote Control 07-21-22 Bay Area chefs say 'The Bear' is 'pretty dead on' in depictions of abusive kitchens

The hit FX series, "The Bear," was just renewed for a second season following its smash success. (FX) If you’ve ever prepped onions and veg in the wee hours of the morning for the day’s lunch rush, if you’ve ever been yelled at by the dishwasher for not peeling the labels off the cambros before they hit the sinks, if you’ve ever dropped a tray full of freshly baked cookies in front of customers and the business owner on your first day, then FX/Hulu’s buzzy new show, “The Bear,” will slap you right back into the thick of those suppressed memories.
Best Bets: Art + Soul Oakland Festival Brings Faye Carol, Blues And R&B Musicians To Perform This Weekend

Art + Soul Oakland, one of the jewels of the Bay Area summer festival season, returns this weekend, complete with its usual assortment of live music on two stages, all kinds of vendors and family entertainment, and delicious foods and drinks. That is such good news that you could easily overlook the bit of musical history set to take place there as well. That would be in the form of the popular and renowned Bay Area singer Faye Carol - aka The Dynamic Miss Faye Carol - who as the primary musical headliner will be performing the world premiere of her new suite, "Blues, Baroque, and Bars: From The Streets to the Symphony." The work, created with funding from a Hewlett Foundation 50 Arts Commission grant, traces the history of Black people in America through blues, jazz, R&B, hip-hop and other roots music genres. Backing Carol will be Parliament-Funkadelic's percussionist Dennis Chambers, Oakland MC RyanNicole and a baroque string quartet. Others performing Saturday include pianist, composer and bandleader Kev Choice; rapper/singer/songwriter Jonah Melvon; Oakland band the Alphabet Rockers, and the West Coast Blues Society Caravan of All Stars, among many others. The event runs noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at and around Oakland's Frank Ogawa Plaza (easily accessible by the 12th Street Oakland BART station). Carol is set to perform around 4:30 p.m. Admission is free. More information is at https://www.artandsouloakland.com.
