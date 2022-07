LCM (50m) Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. On night three of the 2022 YMCA Nationals, Daniel Diehl of the Cumberland Area Y lit up the pool in the men’s 50 back, clocking a personal best time of 25.32. Before today, he had never been under the 26-second barrier. He also moves up the age group rankings, as his time made him the #2 U.S. performer of all time for 15 to 16-year-old boys. He is now just 0.21 seconds away from Michael Andrew’s unofficial national age group record of 25.13 (NAGs are not recognized for 50 stroke races beyond the 11-12 age group).

