Excessive Production of Saliva in Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments

Excessive production of saliva in dogs happens when the salivary glands create more saliva than a dog can swallow. The condition can be a sign of rabies.

Additionally, a lot of cases are caused by another underlying condition.

Technically, the condition is also known as ptyalism .

All dogs can suffer from the problem. But certain breeds including Australian Cattle Dogs, Irish Wolfhounds, and Newfoundlands are more prone to developing it.

If you see the signs of excessive production of saliva in your dog, then get to a veterinarian for a proper diagnosis and treatment.

Here’s what you should know about the symptoms, causes, and treatments for the condition.

Symptoms of Excessive Production of Saliva in Dogs

The condition produces a range of symptoms . For instance, some of the most common symptoms include:

Drooling too much

Problems eating

Vomiting

Inflammation around the mouth

Foam in the drool

Acting aggressive

Acting irritable

Causes of Excessive Production of Saliva in Dogs

The cause of the condition can be one of a large number of things. For example, some of the most common causes include:

Gingivitis

Abscess

Kidney problems

Burns (including from electric cords )

Tumors

Mouth injury

Poisoning

Issues with the tonsils

Allergic reactions

Viral infections

Immune system problems

Additionally, certain breeds are more prone to developing the condition. Some of those breeds include :

St. Bernard

Mastiff

Irish Wolfhound

Maltese

Great Dane

Newfoundland

German Shepherd

Australian Cattle Dog

Irish Setter

Yorkshire Terrier

Treatments for Excessive Production of Saliva in Dogs

Firstly, your vet will want to make sure your dog does not have rabies. Make sure your dog is up to date with their vaccinations.

Secondly, your vet will ask about any circumstances where your dog could have been exposed to poisons.

Thirdly, a full physical examination will be carried out. Special attention will be paid to the mouth area. Sometimes, X-rays and ultrasounds will be used.

Generally, treatment involves curing the underlying condition. Your vet will advise you on the best steps for your dog’s specific treatment.

Additionally, dietary supplements will likely be recommended. This is especially so if your dog has had trouble eating.

While recovering at home it is important to provide your dog with a quiet and calm environment. Also, keep up regular visits with your vet to monitor their recovery.

