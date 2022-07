You're saying--dang this looks old, this looks like you borrowed the Penn State template, what's the point? Three seasons from now, in 2024, it will be Clyde Scott's 100 birthday (actual day is August 29, 1924). He was one of the most celebrated Razorbacks ever. And as most everyone knows, Scott, along with Brandon Burlsworth, are the only 2 players to have their jerseys retired.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO