Melrose, MN

Fire Destroys Shed in Melrose Monday

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fire destroyed a shed and its contents in Melrose Monday afternoon. The Stearns County Emergency Communications Center was called about a structure fire...

voiceofalexandria.com

Two-vehicle crash takes place Friday evening in Alexandria

(Alexandria, MN)--A two-vehicle crash took place Friday evening at the intersection of 3rd Ave. and Nokomis Street in Alexandria. On the scene for the crash were the Alexandria Police Department and North Ambulance. The two vehicles were towed away from the scene. No details have been released on those involved...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
1520 The Ticket

Missing Minnesota Man Found Dead

Brainerd, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota BCA says a Brainerd man reported missing earlier this week has been found dead. The Brainerd Police Department issued a Missing Person Alert for 64-year-old John Ciminski on Monday. A press release from Brainerd Police says officers received credible information that Ciminski was seen walking along Bluff Ave. in Brainerd after he had been reported missing. Authorities conducted a ground search in the area between Bluff Ave. and the Mississippi River.
BRAINERD, MN
KAAL-TV

UPDATE: Missing Clear Lake woman found safe

(ABC 6 News) - The Clear Lake Police department is seeking the publics help in locating a missing woman. Police said Carolyn Anderson left her home in the 100 Block of Prospect Drive late Thursday morning on foot. She was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt and purple pants. Anyone...
CLEAR LAKE, MN
willmarradio.com

Three hurt in crash west of Willmar

(Pennock MN-) Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash southwest of Pennock Wednesday morning. The state patrol says it happened at 6:50 a.m. on Highway 40 at the Kandi-Chippewa County Line Road. An SUV traveling southbound on County Line Road hit a Jeep that was traveling westbound on Highway 40. The driver of the Jeep, 27-year-old Jesus Gonzalez of Willmar, along with the driver of the SUV, 50 year-old Tabitha Trevino of Kandiyohi and passenger 31-year-old Charles Melton of New Ulm were all taken to CentraCare Rice Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries.
WILLMAR, MN
Stearns County, MN
Melrose, MN
Accidents
Melrose, MN
Melrose, MN
Crime & Safety
Minnesota Accidents
Stearns County, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Stearns County, MN
Accidents
Freeport, MN
WJON

Two People Charged With Transporting Meth Through Central MN

ST. CLOUD -- Two people, believed to be professional couriers used by drug traffickers, have been charged after a traffic stop on Interstate 94 near Clearwater. According to the charges filed in Stearns County District Court, 44-year-old Ana Pacheco-Rivera and 52-year-old Gabriel Sandoval were caught with 70 pounds of methamphetamine on Tuesday.
CLEARWATER, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

River rescue in central Minnesota ends with an arrest

(Sartell, MN) -- What started out as a river rescue ended up with an arrest. The Sartell police department says around 9:30 p.m. Monday emergency responders were called on a report of a woman in the river tubing and being swept away in the current. The tuber's friend said the last time she saw her -- she was grabbing onto branches trying to not get taken further down river. While responders were entering the water the friend's phone rang and it was the tuber. She was found in thick brush along a steep bank and brought up to safety.
SARTELL, MN
patriotnewsmn.com

Wright County Sheriff's Department Activity Report

Wright County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report for Period Ending July 18, 2022. July 11th: Brent Gregory Bartholdi, 31 of Waite Park was arrested in Hennepin Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 1st degree-controlled substance; Kyle Francis Donlan, 32 of Otsego was arrested in Albertville - Wright Co. warrant - disorderly conduct; Chrissandra Marie Franchuk, 28 of Annandale was arrested in Buffalo - Wright Co. warrant - domestic assault; Gerard James Hinkemeyer, 31 of Princeton was arrested in Buffalo - Wright Co. warrant - 3rd degree DWI; Peter Francis Johnson, 36 of Cannon Falls was arrested in Otsego - charge of 5th degree-controlled substance; Roberto Manriquez Tapia, 34 of St Michael was arrested in Buffalo - charge of 5th degree-controlled substance; Jake Steven Mattson, 26 of Champlin was arrested in Buffalo - Wright Co. warrant - obstruct legal process; Tyler Dennis McCracken, 27 of St Paul was arrested in Hennepin Co. - Wright Co. warrant – theft; Michael Craig Olchefski, 46 of Montrose was arrested in Montrose - charge of domestic assault; Logan David Slack, 25 of Minneapolis was arrested in Monticello - charge of 5th degree-controlled substance; Fotini Anest West, 25 of Minneapolis was arrested in Monticello - charge of 5th degree-controlled substance; Trenton Roy Woller, 19 of Plymouth was arrested in Rockford - charge of domestic assault.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
WJON

Two Hurt in Western Stearns County Crash

NORTH FORK TOWNSHIP -- Two people were hurt in a western Stearns County crash Monday. It happened at around 11:20 a.m. on County Road 18 north of Brooten. The sheriff's office says a car driven by 17-year-old Harley Roering was going north when it crossed the center line and struck a southbound van. The car then left the roadway and rolled.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Woman hurt in fall from horse at Sibley State Park

(New London MN-) A helicopter landed at Sibley State Park yesterday morning but did not have to airlift a woman who was hurt in an apparent fall from a horse. The victim was transported by ambulance to CentraCare-Rice Hospital in Willmar. The incident was reported around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday on the horse trail near the horse camp at the park near New London. No further information is available.
NEW LONDON, MN
lptv.org

Semi Driver Dies After Rolling Truck in Baxter

A semi driver died after rolling his truck in Baxter yesterday afternoon. A Minnesota State Patrol report says 38-year-old Walter Hicks of Kansas City, Missouri was driving his semi northbound on Highway 371, south of College Road, when it ran off the road and rolled over. The report says Hicks...
knsiradio.com

Belgrade Teen Hurt in Monday Morning Crash

(KNSI) — A 17-year-old was injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says a 911 call came in at 11:20 for a crash with one vehicle that had rolled over in North Fork Township. Investigators say the teen, who was from Belgrade, was driving a Chevy Impala north on County Road 18 when she crossed the center line and hit a Chevy van driven by 35-year-old Pedro Zaragoza of Willmar. The Impala went into the east ditch and rolled.
BELGRADE, MN
kduz.com

Woman Injured in ATV Accident Near Paynesville

A Minneapolis woman was injured in an ATV accident in Stearns County Sunday afternoon. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Prisma Hernandez Osorto was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment. At 12:17pm, the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting an ATV accident with injuries on 345th...
PAYNESVILLE, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Fishing Gear Stolen Near Clearwater

The Stearns County Sheriff's department is reporting a burglary that happened at the end of June on Elderberry Road in Linden Township near Clearwater. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says several thousand dollars of fishing equipment was stolen. The Stearns County Sheriff's department is also...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
WJON

Semi Driver Killed in Rollover in Baxter

BAXTER -- The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi driver died when the truck he was driving went off the road and rolled. The incident happened just before 5:00 a.m. Monday in Baxter. Troopers say 38-year-old Walter Hicks of Kansas City, Missouri was driving north on Highway 371 south of...
BAXTER, MN
WJON

Stearns County Traffic Stop Turns Into Drug Bust

ST. CLOUD -- A traffic stop for erratic driving ended up becoming a large drug bust. A complaint filed in Stearns County District Court alleges 46-year-old Gregory Britton of Rockford had nearly 254 grams of methamphetamine in his car, plastic baggies, a scale, and more than $1600 in cash. According...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

MnDOT: Bridge Project Causing Weekend Traffic Jams Between St. Cloud and Rice

(KNSI) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation reminds drivers that a bridge project is causing significant delays on Highway 10 in central Minnesota. MnDOT expects reduced speeds, lane shifts and sudden stops or delays between St. Cloud and Rice. Highway 10 is down to one lane in each direction...
RICE, MN
WJON

How the Town of Marty Got Its Name

The town of Marty is an unincorporated community in Maine Prairie Township in Stearns Count just north of Kimball. This time in WJON's "Small Town Friday" feature Marty is in focus. I talked with lifelong Marty resident Roy Loesch. John Decker from the Stearns History Museum says Marty got it's name in the late 1890s when Bishop Martin Marty was on his way to Holy Cross Church to dedicate the church when he passed away of natural causes. The community chose to name the town after the Bishop.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

City of Morris disbanding police department

MORRIS, Minn. — Local leaders in one western Minnesota city have voted to disband the police department, which has dwindled to just two officers, including the chief.The City of Morris, like other communities across the country, is dealing with changing attitudes about policing and challenges in recruiting and retaining officers.Morris, with a population of about 5,200 residents, has budgeted for eight full-time officers and an administrative specialist.The Morris City Council plans to sign a contract for law enforcement services with the Stevens County Sheriff's Office and shut down a police department that has been around for more than 140 years."It's...

