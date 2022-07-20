ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See what is coming to the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport

Cover picture for the articleThere are several changes coming...

travelingmom.com

12 Cool Things To Do In Mesa, AZ, Even In The Summer

Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links. If you click through and buy, TravelingMom may receive a small commission at no additional charge to you. Arizona is understandably a winter destination as the snowbirds fly south in search of warm and sunshine. But even in the summer months, there are plenty of fun things to do in Mesa Arizona. The key is to find the INDOOR things to do. Or get up really, really early. Here are our favorite things to do in Mesa AZ, even in the summer.
MESA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Elliot 94 industrial distribution complex breaks ground in Mesa

Kitchell Development recently commenced construction on Elliot 94, a Class A industrial distribution complex located at the northwest corner of 94th Street and Elliot in Mesa, Ariz. Elliot 94 will be a 214,548-square-foot encompassing two buildings with modern functionality including 30-foot clearance, ample parking and efficient use of natural light....
MESA, AZ
CBS News

Here's how Phoenix is cooling down its streets as summers get hotter

Phoenix, Arizona — Phoenix is trying to beat the heat by turning its black asphalt streets gray. A special sealant reflects rather than absorbs the hot desert sun. Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego says the so-called cool pavement is 10 to 12 degrees cooler to touch than traditional asphalt. About 73 miles of the city's streets are now covered in the sealant.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix's Holsum Bakery to close its doors

The bakery, which produces a number of brands from Sara Lee to Wonder Bread, will cease its baking production in October. Company officials said the decision is a result of wanting to discontinue supplying certain customers, as well as the overall cost of upgrading outdated equipment.
PHOENIX, AZ
Timothy Rawles

The cotton gins of Pinal County are as much a part of the Arizona

The Big Tin Cotton Gin in Queen CreekThe Big Tin Cotton Gin. Dotted along the Pinal County landscape are big tin buildings with large facades and crimped walls. They are usually isolated in areas surrounded by nothing but the Arizona dirt. These grey behemoths are cotton gins and may look like weather-worn eyesores, but they are very much an important part of Arizona’s past and present.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
themesatribune.com

Downtown Mesa shoe repairman ‘busy all day’

When Fabian De La Rosa came to Arizona in the late 1990’s, he was just trying to save his own life. He had no idea how many other lives he would touch in the years to come. De La Rosa had developed a potentially deadly case of pneumonia while working as a shoe repairman at a shopping mall in Michigan. His doctor gave him a sobering assessment.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Say hello to Krystal Ortiz

FOX 10 meteorologist Krystal Ortiz is no stranger to The Valley. And that's a good thing, since her first day on the air coincided with monsoon storms kicking into high gear around Arizona. Krystal grew up in Gilbert, and while attending Highland High School she realized math and science were...
GILBERT, AZ
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

Here Are The 'Absolute Best' Bars In Phoenix

Phoenix is home to tons of cool bars to visit with your friends. So if you're in a rut and need somewhere new to try, you've come to the right place. Thrillist compiled a list of the absolute best bars in Phoenix right now. The website states, "Phoenix is overflowing with an ostensibly endless selection of outstanding places, from swanky cocktail bars to subterranean speakeasies."
PHOENIX, AZ
azbex.com

Activity Suggests Progress on PIRATE in Mesa

Four land purchases over the last year in southeast Mesa suggest Project PIRATE – The Pecos Industrial Rail Access and Train Extension – rail spur may be progressing. PIRATE would connect industrial centers in far east Mesa with an existing Union Pacific line along Rittenhouse Road. Union Pacific...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Matty G’s burgers explode with flavor and originality; served in a family-focused atmosphere

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Oftentimes, when people set out to achieve their dreams, it requires a leap of faith. For Matthew Gorman, his dreams consisted of the following: food. Gorman, the owner of Matty G’s, has always been a foodie and worked in the restaurant industry as a secondary job until finally taking that first leap of faith when he opened his first restaurant in California in 2008. With running the restaurant as his main job, Gorman went through his fair share of trials and tribulations. When things didn’t work out with his first endeavor, Gorman decided to take another leap of faith by opening Matty G’s in 2016.
MESA, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Scottsdale is America’s Fastest-Growing Startup City, Report

According to a recent report by York-IE, U.S. startup companies received $78.5 billion in funding in the fourth quarter of 2021, and those that received significant funding were not just located in the Silicon Valley or in other major tech hotspots. In fact, Scottsdale-based startup companies received enough funding to...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
phoenixmag.com

Travel the World with These Three West Valley Restaurants

As the food scene grows throughout the Valley, the west side of Phoenix continues to surprise customers with mouthwatering dishes from across the globe. Check out these three unique places to have your next meal. Get a Taste of India at India Garden. India Garden is one of the only...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Owner of Tempe cookie shop defends business practices following lawsuit from Crumbl

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An all-out “cookie war” is heating up in the metro-Phoenix area. Crumbl Cookies has filed a lawsuit against Dirty Dough, a rival cookie maker with a store in Tempe and two in Utah. The lawsuit claims Dirty Dough’s cookies, decor, packaging and presentation are confusingly similar to Crumbl’s brand. It’s an allegation Dirty Dough owner Bennett Maxwell thinks is ridiculous. “Our colors are completely different,” said Bennett. “Our logos completely different, the messaging is completely different. Yes, we serve a cookie, but go find two cookies that look more different.”
TEMPE, AZ
pmq.com

Scottsdale’s LAMP Wood Oven Pizzeria is ‘Small But Mighty’

LAMP Wood Oven Pizzeria, owned by married couple Lindsay and Matt Pilato, is a shining beacon in Arizona’s top-notch pizza scene. The pizzeria has earned positive media coverage for their Neapolitan pizzas that don’t always follow the hard-and-fast Neapolitan rules. Chris Bianco’s name might be synonymous with great...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
85209.com

Mesa City Council Takes Landmark Vote to Bring High-Speed Internet Access to Every Premise in the City

Mesa City Council has unanimously approved license agreements with Google Fiber, SiFi, Ubiquity and Wyyerd, allowing for more high-speed internet options to bridge the digital divide. The agreements outline the process for the new providers to install their fiber optic network facilities within the City’s rights of way. It has long been a priority of the City to bring additional network connectivity to all 264 thousand city premises and 2,470 street miles – especially since the pandemic heightened the need for fast, reliable and affordable internet service.
MESA, AZ

