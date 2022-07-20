ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

Giants to wear throwback jerseys for two Legacy Games

By Paul Schwartz
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

If you believe that in order to play like a champion you first must look like a champion, the Giants might be in business this season.

They will wear replicas of the classic blue uniforms they wore from 1980-99 for two Legacy Games at MetLife Stadium, Oct. 2 vs. the Bears and Dec. 4 vs. the Commanders.

These throwback uniforms feature the navy blue helmet, white facemask, scarlet stripe and the underlined “GIANTS” wordmark that so many fans from that era remember fondly. The red and blue trim on the jerseys will include the exact colors of that era, as well — uniforms worn by Lawrence Taylor, Phil Simms and the rest of the roster that won the first two Super Bowls in franchise history.

The team brought back Taylor for a video announcing the Legacy Games and the return of the uniform style he wore; his No. 56 is retired by the franchise.

Inside the collar of the jersey will be the inscription, “Once a Giant, Always a Giant,” quoting late owner Wellington Mara.

“This era obviously still holds a special place in the hearts of Giants fans,” co-owner John Mara said on the team’s website. “Our teams during that time featured legendary players, some of the best in our franchise’s history. And these uniforms remind us of what was accomplished through those years. We are thrilled to wear that uniform again.”

The throwback uniforms will not be the only return to yesteryear, as MetLife Stadium for the two Legacy Games will be retrofitted with the Super Bowl XXI end zone design. The stadium wall wraps will also be refitted to match the 1980s and 1990s vibe at old Giants Stadium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jnSdK_0gmGdSVA00
Daniel Jones wearing the Giants’ throwback jersey.

“We’re going to try to take you back in time,” Giants chief commercial officer Pete Guelli said. “Everything that’s done around those games is going to be thematically tied to that history. So, when you walk in the building and you see the [throwback] end zones, you’ll remember them. When you walk in and you see the graphics on the walls, you’ll understand what we’re doing. When you hear the music that’s being played, the video graphics that go up, and you see how we integrate alumni and the merchandise that we tie in and the giveaway that we’re doing at the games, which is a retro pennant, all that stuff is connected to that part of our history. If you’re a longtime Giants fan and you have fond memories of that window and those two Super Bowls, you’re going to want to be here.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Yankees lose key reliever to season-ending injury

It appears that the New York Yankees will be without one of their top relief pitchers for the remainder of the 2022 MLB season. Michael King left Friday night’s 7-6 win over the Baltimore Orioles in the bottom of the eighth inning. After throwing a pitch to Ramon Urias, a visibly frustrated King immediately walked off the mound in clear discomfort and was removed from the game.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
48K+
Followers
38K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy