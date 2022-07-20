ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow tops Laura Ingraham in ratings; Hannity still king

By Ariel Zilber
 3 days ago

Rachel Maddow’s weekly primetime appearance on MSNBC paid dividends for the Comcast-owned cable news channel on Monday as she pulled in 2.36 million total viewers — good enough to beat Laura Ingraham but still shy of Sean Hannity’s massive viewership.

Maddow’s one-hour gabfest on Monday attracted 232,000 viewers in the 25-54 age demographic most coveted by advertisers.

“Hannity” still topped Maddow as his Monday show boasted 2.68 million total viewers and 358,000 in the 25-54 demographic, according to Nielsen figures cited by Mediaite.

Maddow’s audience was larger than the one that tuned in to Ingraham’s 10 p.m. show on Fox News on Monday.

“The Ingraham Angle” garnered 2.24 million total viewers on Monday, but it outpaced Maddow in the key 25-54 demo, drawing an audience of 303,000.

Maddow, who is being paid some $30 million a year by Comcast, transitioned to a once-a-week schedule earlier this year after she announced that she was pursuing other projects, including a movie production alongside Ben Stiller.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ufAsC_0gmGdKga00
Maddow, who is paid a reported $30 million a year by Comcast, has transitioned to a once-a-week schedule.

Her downgraded schedule has created a hole that MSNBC has struggled to fill as viewership has sagged during the 9 p.m. timeslot from Tuesday to Friday.

Last month, the network announced that Alex Wagner will assume hosting duties for primetime on nights when Maddow is off.

Maddow is the lone bright spot for MSNBC’s lineup. Chris Hayes, the host of the nightly 8 p.m. show “All In,” managed just 1.58 million viewers while his rival on Fox News, Tucker Carlson, more than doubled that number, attracting an audience of 3.56 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a1SaW_0gmGdKga00
Sean Hannity of Fox News beat out Maddow in the 9 p.m. ratings on Monday.

Lawrence O’Donnell drew 1.54 million viewers — short of his 10 p.m. rival, Ingraham, who attracted 2.24 million.

MSNBC can take solace in the fact that it beat out third-place CNN. O’Donnell’s viewership is more than three times the size of his CNN rival, Don Lemon, who managed just 497,000 viewers on Monday.

While Hayes significantly lagged behind Carlson, he still managed to draw double the audience of Cooper, whose “AC360” show on Monday netted just 771,000 total viewers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L1x8S_0gmGdKga00
Laura Ingraham’s audience was smaller than Maddow’s, but she outdrew her 10 p.m. rival on MSNBC, Lawrence O’Donnell.

The 7 p.m. hour was also dominated by Fox News. Jesse Watters’ program drew 2.83 million viewers on Monday, more than twice the audience of Joy Reid’s program “Reidout,” which managed just 1.25 million.

Reid, however, did manage to top Erin Burnett’s “Outfront,” which drew 790,000 viewers.

The Fox News Channel is owned by Fox Corp., the sister company of The Post’s corporate parent, News Corp.

