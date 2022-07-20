ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More Videos Emerge Of Sesame Place Character Ignoring Black Kids: Watch

By Jovonne Ledet
 3 days ago
After a clip of a Sesame Place character seemingly ignoring Black children went viral, more videos have surfaced of similar incidents as the theme park faces accusations of racism.

More instances of alleged racism have come to light after a mother posted a now-viral video of her two Black daughters being seemingly snubbed by Rosita, a Sesame Place character, during a parade at the Philadelphia amusement park.

As the two Black girls reach out for Rosita's attention, the character shakes its head no and walks past them. According to the mother, who has been identified as Jodi, the Sesame Place character disregarded her children only to hug the white child standing next to them.

Sesame Place Philadelphia initially issued a statement claiming that the character couldn't see the girls because of its costume and was shaking its head at other parade attendees who were asking for pictures with their kids, which isn't permitted.

However, more Black families have come forward sharing clips of their encounters with the same character at the theme park.

In a new video shared by @theneighborhoodtalk, Rosita seemingly ignores a Black boy who steps out to greet her during a parade.

In another instance, a Black girl consistently waves to Rosita only to be seemingly snubbed for the white child next to her.

The same Sesame Place character seemingly walked in a different direction to ignore a Black girl who ran up to her for a greeting.

@lr_blitzkrieg captioned their Instagram video of the incident, "Now, I’m not saying #Rosita is racist.. but whoever is under this/those masks sure is curving a bunch of brown kids...She ignored Lola TWICE last Sunday (7/10)."

The Instagram user continued, "Lola ran up to her saying “ROSITA!” The character went out of their way to change course and Immediately after hugged and took a pic with a little white girl. Investigate this pattern @sesameplace #sesameplace ijs."

Comments / 417

Arlette Belgrave
3d ago

It's funny how folks who have never experienced racism, does not have to deal with racial issues, yet can tell whether or not someone issues or experienced is based on racism.

Reply(42)
178
JOES AN IDIOT #FJB
3d ago

I'm going to Disney world this weekend, if Cinderella walks by and ignores me I'm suing because she's racist against handsome white guys

Reply(37)
183
Ruth Ann Hendricks
2d ago

and they ignore alot of kids of all colors, races. these characters do not go up to every kid at parades. they would never get the parade over with if these characters did! Stop with the racial nonsense

Reply(14)
102
 

