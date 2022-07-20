ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Embiid, Harden Link Up With New Sixers Addition for a Workout

By Justin Grasso
All 76ers
All 76ers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ap0ne_0gmGd6Pf00

The Philadelphia 76ers have had quite a busy offseason. After falling short in the second round of the playoffs for the second-straight year, the Sixers went into the offseason with a plan to build around their superstar Joel Embiid as best as they could.

Following Philadelphia’s Game 6 loss to the Miami Heat in the second round, Embiid publicly urged his team’s front office to sign a P.J. Tucker-like veteran after admiring how Tucker played against the Sixers as a member of the Heat.

A few weeks later, Tucker would decline his player option for next season and was set to become a free agent. And instead of signing a player like Tucker, the Sixers went ahead and landed Tucker himself via free agency on a three-year deal.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Tucker, Embiid, and James Harden have been spotted spending quite a lot of time together in the offseason. Not only were the three seen at several of Michael Rubin’s events recently, but Harden shared a video of the three in the gym together before or after participating in a workout.

By the looks of it, Embiid is in good spirits after the Sixers listened to his request to get Tucker. Now, the next order of business for the Sixers is to re-sign Harden officially.

After declining his nearly $40 million player option, Harden became an unrestricted free agent this offseason. While he can sign anywhere he wants, the star guard has made it clear that he’s committed to the 76ers.

As moves could still be made, it seems Harden is waiting for the Sixers to finalize the roster for the time being as he wants to ensure they have enough space to land the players they need to compete for a title next year.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ .

For live updates on the Philadelphia 76ers, follow @All76ersSI on Twitter!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: Toronto Raptors Interested In Ben Simmons Trade

The Brooklyn Nets roster has been a giant question mark for most of this offseason. After an embarrassing sweep to end their 2021-22 campaign, many expected the Nets to move forward with their 3 All-Stars and find a way to get them to gel for a proper run next season.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

James Harden’s new contract from Sixers draws suspicion around NBA

The Philadelphia 76ers faced a very tough situation with James Harden this offseason. They had to sign him to a new contract, which was expected to be near the maximum amount, while still making additions to the team. Harden ended up agreeing to a deal well below the max. Now a lot of people are […] The post James Harden’s new contract from Sixers draws suspicion around NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Joel Embiid
All 76ers

Sixers Announce Plans to Build a New Arena

The Philadelphia 76ers’ quest to find a new arena continues this offseason. Just last year, the Sixers proposed the idea of building a new arena in Penn’s Landing. After not getting the green light to do so, the Sixers moved on and worked on another proposal. On Thursday morning, the team announced that they are developing a new project and pursuing a privately-funded development in the fashion district.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Sixers fans go full Philly over new stadium news

When the Philadelphia 76ers released the plans for a new stadium in the city, the organization knew what to expect. As one of the most passionate in all of sports, the Sixers’ fan base wasn’t afraid to voice its opinions on the $1.3 billion project. However, to the...
NBA
Yardbarker

Video Shows A 76ers Trio Putting In The Work

The Philadelphia 76ers are on the verge of what could be their greatest season. Over the last few years, Joel Embiid has been getting better and better and the team has been built around him. In the last few months, Philadelphia acquired James Harden and then later P.J. Tucker. And...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#The Miami Heat#P J
Sportico

HBSE Taps Philly Billionaire Adelman for 76ers Move to Downtown Arena

Click here to read the full article. The Philadelphia 76ers have settled on a hometown connection, choosing one of the city’s most prominent real estate businessmen to lead the development of their proposed downtown arena project. Harris Blitzer Sports Entertainment (HBSE), which owns the team, is tapping Campus Apartments CEO David Adelman to lead 76 Devcorp, which will develop the privately-funded multipurpose arena at an expected cost of nearly $1.3 billion. The project will be completed for the 2031-2032 NBA season, according to the team, and groundbreaking isn’t expected for several years. Adelman, who also is founder of Darco Capital and co-founder...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Knicks frustrated with Danny Ainge

The New York Knicks have strong interest in trading for Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell. But apparently Danny Ainge is driving a hard bargain. Ainge, who is helping to lead a makeover in Utah, got four first-round picks (five if you include Walker Kessler) and several players in a trade with Minnesota for Rudy Gobert. His price tag for Mitchell reportedly is six first-round picks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
FastBreak on FanNation

Two-Time NBA Block Champion Still Remains An Unrestricted Free Agent

Going from a second-round pick to having to earn his spot in the NBA from playing overseas, Hassan Whiteside’s journey in this league is quite remarkable. Originally drafted No. 33 overall by the Sacramento Kings in 2010, Whiteside spent two seasons in Sacramento before being waived and spending time in the NBA Developmental League. He then went overseas to Lebanon and joined Amchit Club in 2013, followed by going to China and joining the Sichuan Blue Whales.
NBA
Yardbarker

Watch: Malika Andrews goes off on ‘absolutely ridiculous’ Knicks

Malika Andrews has quietly become one of the most prominent NBA broadcasters around. For a myriad of reasons, her popularity has grown exponentially over the past year. Because of that, when she has an issue with a particular team or organization – fans take notice. And that is precisely what happened this week when she absolutely went off on the New York Knicks over their handling of the media at a recent Jalen Brunson event.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
689K+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy