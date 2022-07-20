ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elevate Your Racing Experience With TV Deals at Amazon and More

By Hank O'Hop
Your old set is ready to retire.

You want a new television in your life. You just don't want to pay new TV prices. But every race that goes by until you take the leap will haunt you. You just know that a slightly larger screen or clearer picture will elevate your experience to the next best thing to watching from the stands. That's why we took the time to round up the best TV deals we stumbled upon this morning. If you act fast, you just might have it set up in time to bring on the Formula 1 French Grand Prix like never before.

Phillips

  • 55-Inch Class 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV for $298 at Walmart
  • 65-Inch Class 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV for $398 at Walmart
  • 75-Inch Class 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV for $668 at Walmart

Samsung

  • 65-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K Smart TV for $1,797.99 at Amazon
  • 75-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K Smart TV for $2,297.99 at Amazon
  • 85-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K Smart TV for $3,297.99 at Amazon

LG

  • 65-Inch Class 4K UHD Smart OLED TV for $1,596.99 at Walmart
  • 77-Inch Class OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $2,599.99 at Best Buy
  • 82-Inch Class LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $1,099.99 at Best Buy

Vizio

  • 50-Inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV for $298 at Walmart
  • 65-Inch Class M6 Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV for $598 at Walmart
  • 75-Inch Class P-Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV for $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Insignia

  • 55-Inch Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $279 at Best Buy
  • 65-Inch Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV at Best Buy
  • 70-Inch Class QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $549.99 at Best Buy
