ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, MD

UPDATE: Two area women arrested on drug charges following traffic stop in Cumberland

By From Staff Reports
WVNews
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCUMBERLAND, Md. (WV News) - Two area women were arrested in Cumberland Tuesday after a large amount of fentanyl and other drugs was discovered in their vehicle. Cumberland City Police stopped the vehicle on...

www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Witnessing a beacon of patriotism

As we were recently returning from Fairmont Avenue, my daughter, son-in-law, and I approached Merchant Street at The Connector intersection and noticed four city police cruisers sitting in a business parking lot. While we were sitting at the traffic light, the cruisers turned on their blue lights and pulled into the intersection, blocking all traffic.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

George Layton Sr.

BAYARD, W.Va. — George R. Layton Sr., 97, of Bayard, W.Va., the patriarch of the Layton family, passed peacefully to his heavenly home on July 24, 2022, just two days shy of his 98th birthday, surrounded by his family. George was born July 26, 1924, in Bayard and was...
BAYARD, WV
WVNews

Ardis Teets

EGLON, W.Va. — Ardis "Sandy" Virginia Teets, 78, of Eglon, W.Va. died on Friday, July 22, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on April 30, 1944 in Oakland and was a daughter of the late Thayer and Bertha (Davis) Sanders.
EGLON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cumberland, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Cumberland, MD
City
Westernport, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
WVNews

BP #26.jpg

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The defending state champions are on the brink of elimination …
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Brooke Sullivan named new Fairmont State softball coach

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Fairmont State Director of Athletics Greg Bamberger has named Brooke Sullivan as the new head softball coach of the Fighting Falcon softball program. Sullivan is slated to start her coaching tenure on Aug. 1. Sullivan arrives at Fairmont State after being the assistant softball coach at...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Getting Tucker'd

Looking for an outdoor destination that’s easy to get to? Look no further than Tucker County, home of Blackwater Falls and Canaan Valley state parks, Dolly Sods Wilderness, Seneca Rocks, and so much more. I spent a few days there last week at the invitation of my friend Pam, who owns a time-share in the area. Canaan Valley is approximately 100 miles from Fairmont, a two-hour drive. One can travel down curvy, scenic Route 50 or take the easier route down I-79. Just take exit 99, Weston, and follow the signs to Canaan Valley. Traveling alone, I took the easier route!
TUCKER COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wv News#Cumberland City Police
WVNews

MP #21.jpg

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — What was supposed to be a big opening night for the American L…
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Coach_Sullivan.JPG

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Fairmont State Director of Athletics Greg Bamberger has named Brooke Sulli…
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

WVU to meet Purdue in first round of Phil Knight Legacy

The Mountaineer men’s basketball team will face Purdue in the first round of the 2022 Phil Knight Legacy on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24, in Portland, Oregon. WVU’s second-round contest will take place on Friday, Nov. 25, against either Portland State or Gonzaga. Duke, Oregon State, Florida and Xavier are in the other half of the bracket in the eight-team event.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WVNews

Pat's Chat

Our usual speakers for church were all going to be unavailable for our own service, so Samantha Venegas told her husband (our pastor, Daniel Venegas,) that she would speak in his place. I am so glad she did. I am so sorry that our phone was not working, and our Zoom was out. I am sad that those of you who enjoy our online services missed her talk. She presented a well-planned and beautiful message for us. She touched on several thoughts, but one of the things she talked about was fear. She talked about being afraid and described some of her fearful moments. She told us that there are at least 365 verses in the Bible that tell us not to fear. One of my favorites of these is Isaiah 41:10 (NKJV); “Fear not, for I am with you; Be not dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you, yes, I will help you, I will uphold you with My righteous right hand.” Here God is telling us that we are not alone. The entire Bible is a love letter about how His love for us will protect us and bring us home. He didn’t say we would never have trouble. He didn’t say we wouldn’t face a crisis, a pandemic, or other unexpected tragedy. He just tells us not to fear because we are not alone.
ELKINS, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy