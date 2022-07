AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is releasing a new custom smartphone application. The trendsetting app is the first in the region. “Somebody may not be on Facebook or Twitter or something like that, but they’ve always got their phone in their pocket,” says Hank Blanchard, chief deputy, Randall County Sheriff’s Office. “We can put it out they get a notification that dings in their pocket and they go ‘oh now I know’ and that is so much faster for us.”

