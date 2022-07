324 Saint Stephens School Rd. The lowdown: Inside the gates of Rob Roy and within the coveted Eanes ISD, this beautiful home built by Craig Duke has it all. The house sits on a large corner lot with a circular driveway, and is very private thanks to the beautiful landscaping and mature trees that surround it. The seller is the original owner, so the house has been extremely well maintained.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO