YoungBoy Never Broke Again Seeks To End House Arrest Following Legal Win

By Tony M. Centeno
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is feeling pretty confident that he'll come out victorious amid his current legal issues. That's probably why he had his legal team make a request to end his house arrest.

According to a report AllHipHop published on Tuesday, July 19, NBA YoungBoy's attorneys filed a motion to release him from house arrest. Legal documents show that they requested to modify his previous bail order from Louisiana following his recent legal win in Los Angeles last week. He's been serving his sentence for the past nine months in Utah since he was granted bond in his Baton Rouge gun case back in October 2021.

“Since the Court authorized the defendant’s release, two key events have transpired causing a material change in circumstances,” his attorneys contend. “First, this Court has suppressed critical aspects of the Government’s case casting doubt as to whether the weight of the admissible evidence favors the Government."

"Second," they continued. "[NBA YoungBoy] was acquitted in a parallel prosecution concerning the firearm found inside of his car when he was arrested on the underlying warrant in this case. As such, we believe that a modification of bail is in order and that the current release conditions are more onerous than necessary to assure his appearance or protect the commencing from danger.”

At the moment, YoungBoy's current house arrest conditions include home incarceration, a location monitoring device and pre-approved visitation. His legal team's goal is to release him from these "unnecessary" rules so that he may continue to pursue his music career. He was previously ordered to be on house arrest until his trial for the two gun charges in Baton Rouge, to which he pled not guilty. A status conference for the Baton Rouge case is scheduled for Aug. 2.

