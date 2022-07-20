Lake Shore Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (AP) _ Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. (LSBK) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dunkirk, New York-based company said it had profit of 29 cents.

The holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank posted revenue of $7.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $6.7 million.

