ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Randomized Controlled Study Finds Masimo SedLine® Brain Function Monitoring Can Help Guide Anesthesia in Children Undergoing Minor Surgery

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KNOXn_0gmGYH8m00

NEUCHATEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022--

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) today announced the findings of a randomized, controlled trial published in the Journal of Clinical Anesthesia in which Dr. Melody H.Y. Long and colleagues from the KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Singapore evaluated the ability of electroencephalogram (EEG)-guided anesthesia, using Masimo SedLine ® brain function monitoring, to reduce the amount of the drug sevoflurane needed to maintain anesthesia in pediatric patients undergoing minor surgery. 1 They found that use of SedLine to guide anesthesia reduced sevoflurane requirements and led to a reduced incidence of burst suppression, which has previously been reported to be associated with postoperative delirium. 2-7

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005607/en/

Masimo SedLine® Brain Function Monitoring (Photo: Business Wire)

Noting the unique nature of pediatric brains, which are still developing, the importance that standard anesthesia practice places on minimizing the dosage of drugs needed to maintain anesthesia, and the lack of research into the use of new technology like real-time EEG spectrogram monitoring in children, the researchers devised a study that would investigate what impact such technology might have. They enrolled 195 children, aged 1 to 6 years, who were scheduled for minor surgery involving general anesthesia induced and maintained using sevoflurane. The children were randomized into either a Masimo SedLine EEG-guided group (n=100) or a standard care group (n=95). In the SedLine EEG group, anesthesiologists used SedLine to help guide administration of sevoflurane, with the goals of maintaining continuous slow/delta oscillations on the raw EEG and spectrogram, avoiding burst suppression, and maintaining a Patient State Index, or PSi – a propriety, processed EEG parameter developed by Masimo – between 25 and 50. In the standard care group, clinicians were blinded to the EEG data.

As their primary outcome, the researchers looked at the average end-tidal concentration of sevoflurane used during induction and maintenance of anesthesia. They found that in the EEG group, the concentration was lower both during induction (4.80% compared to 5.67% in the control group, p=0.003) and maintenance (2.23% vs. 2.38%, p=0.005). As one of their secondary outcomes, the researchers compared the incidence and duration of intraoperative burst suppression, and found that the EEG group had a lower incidence of burst suppression (3.1% vs. 10.9% in the control group, p=0.0440).

The authors concluded, “This is one of the first randomized control trials in the pediatric population showing that EEG-guided anesthesia care utilizing the spectrogram is feasible, and leads to a modest decrease in intraoperative sevoflurane dosage for induction and maintenance in young children aged 1 to 6 years. EEG guidance allows easy visualization of anesthesia-induced changes on the brain in real time, making it possible to determine which individuals require more (or less) anesthetic to maintain unconsciousness and titrate doses accordingly. This may be particularly important in children between 1 and 2 years old, who appear to require a higher concentration of sevoflurane during surgery, as well as in patients at risk of neurological injury. Our findings highlight the importance of EEG monitoring in complementing the current ASA standard monitors, to provide personalized anesthesia care.”

William C. Wilson, MD, MA, CMO and SVP of Clinical Research and Medical Affairs at Masimo, commented, “We believe the significant reduction in burst suppression noted in the EEG group – less than one-third the amount in the control group – is an important finding. In future studies with larger sample pools, this could demonstrate more profound outcome benefits.”

In the U.S., SedLine is currently indicated for pediatric use without the PSi parameter.

@Masimo | #Masimo

About Masimo

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global medical technology company that develops and produces a wide array of industry-leading monitoring technologies, including innovative measurements, sensors, patient monitors, and automation and connectivity solutions. Our mission is to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care. Masimo SET ® Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion™ pulse oximetry, introduced in 1995, has been shown in over 100 independent and objective studies to outperform other pulse oximetry technologies. 8 Masimo SET ® has also been shown to help clinicians reduce severe retinopathy of prematurity in neonates, 9 improve CCHD screening in newborns, 10 and, when used for continuous monitoring with Masimo Patient SafetyNet™ in post-surgical wards, reduce rapid response team activations, ICU transfers, and costs. 11-14 Masimo SET ® is estimated to be used on more than 200 million patients in leading hospitals and other healthcare settings around the world, 15 and is the primary pulse oximetry at 9 of the top 10 hospitals as ranked in the 2021-22 U.S. News and World Report Best Hospitals Honor Roll. 16 Masimo continues to refine SET ® and in 2018, announced that SpO 2 accuracy on RD SET ® sensors during conditions of motion has been significantly improved, providing clinicians with even greater confidence that the SpO 2 values they rely on accurately reflect a patient’s physiological status. In 2005, Masimo introduced rainbow ® Pulse CO-Oximetry technology, allowing noninvasive and continuous monitoring of blood constituents that previously could only be measured invasively, including total hemoglobin (SpHb ® ), oxygen content (SpOC™), carboxyhemoglobin (SpCO ® ), methemoglobin (SpMet ® ), Pleth Variability Index (PVi ® ), RPVi™ (rainbow ® PVi), and Oxygen Reserve Index (ORi™). In 2013, Masimo introduced the Root ® Patient Monitoring and Connectivity Platform, built from the ground up to be as flexible and expandable as possible to facilitate the addition of other Masimo and third-party monitoring technologies; key Masimo additions include Next Generation SedLine ® Brain Function Monitoring, O3 ® Regional Oximetry, and ISA™ Capnography with NomoLine ® sampling lines. Masimo’s family of continuous and spot-check monitoring Pulse CO-Oximeters ® includes devices designed for use in a variety of clinical and non-clinical scenarios, including tetherless, wearable technology, such as Radius-7 ® and Radius PPG™, portable devices like Rad-67 ®, fingertip pulse oximeters like MightySat ® Rx, and devices available for use both in the hospital and at home, such as Rad-97 ®. Masimo hospital automation and connectivity solutions are centered around the Masimo Hospital Automation™ platform, and include Iris ® Gateway, iSirona™, Patient SafetyNet, Replica ®, Halo ION™, UniView ®, UniView :60™, and Masimo SafetyNet ®. In 2022, Masimo acquired Sound United, a leading developer of premium consumer sound and home integration technologies, whose brands include Bowers & Wilkins ®, Denon ®, Polk Audio ®, Marantz ®, Definitive Technology ®, Classé ®, and Boston Acoustics ®. Additional information about Masimo and its products may be found at www.masimo.com. Published clinical studies on Masimo products can be found at www.masimo.com/evidence/featured-studies/feature/.

ORi and RPVi have not received FDA 510(k) clearance and are not available for sale in the United States. The use of the trademark Patient SafetyNet is under license from University HealthSystem Consortium.

References

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, in connection with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the potential effectiveness of Masimo SedLine ®. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations about future events affecting us and are subject to risks and uncertainties, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control and could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in our forward-looking statements as a result of various risk factors, including, but not limited to: risks related to our assumptions regarding the repeatability of clinical results; risks related to our belief that Masimo’s unique technologies, including Masimo SedLine, contribute to positive clinical outcomes and patient safety; risks that the researchers’ conclusions and findings may be inaccurate; risks related to our belief that Masimo noninvasive medical breakthroughs provide cost-effective solutions and unique advantages; risks related to COVID-19; as well as other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which may be obtained for free at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today’s date. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these statements or the “Risk Factors” contained in our most recent reports filed with the SEC, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under the applicable securities laws.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005607/en/

CONTACT: Media Contact:

Masimo

Evan Lamb

949-396-3376

elamb@masimo.com

KEYWORD: SWITZERLAND EUROPE

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SURGERY MEDICAL DEVICES CHILDREN HOSPITALS BABY/MATERNITY CLINICAL TRIALS BIOTECHNOLOGY HEALTH CONSUMER

SOURCE: Masimo

PUB: 07/20/2022 10:21 AM/DISC: 07/20/2022 10:22 AM

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Spinal Anesthesia Could Be Causing Increased Pain After Surgery

A study finds that hip fracture patients who undergo spinal anesthesia need more painkillers. Spinal anesthesia has replaced general anesthesia in several surgeries as a way to increase patient comfort and reduce the need for painkillers. However, research among hip fracture patients suggests that this modification may be having the opposite of the desired impact. The study was recently published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine and was conducted by researchers from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Surgery risks go up depending upon the anesthesiologist's workload

Most major surgeries would not be possible without anesthesia to render a patient unconscious and pain free and to ensure that their vital functions—including blood pressure, breathing, and heart rate and rhythm—remain stable throughout the procedure. As the demand for such surgical care grows, many clinicians, including anesthesia...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ori#Neuchatel#The Kk Women#Children S Hospital
The Verge

The ‘abortion pill’ could also be birth control — and activists are trying to prove it

Imagine a totally new form of contraception. It’s a pill, but instead of taking it every day at the same time, you only take it once a week — or, potentially, even less frequently. If you’re not having regular sex, you can stop and start this pill as needed or just take it after you’ve had sex since it also works great as a “morning after” pill. It doesn’t contain the hormones estrogen or progesterone, so many of the side effects commonly associated with current birth control pills (including weight gain, mood swings, acne, and decreased libido) aren’t an issue. And if you wind up taking it long term, it thins your uterine lining, eliminating your period. More amazingly, it also has the potential to treat endometriosis and fibroids and maybe even prevent breast cancer.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Healthline

Macular Degeneration Laser Surgery: Eligibility, Procedure, and Risks

Laser treatments are an effective treatment option for certain people with wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). AMD is one of the. of vision loss and blindness in U.S. adults. There are two types of AMD: wet and dry. Laser treatments can treat wet AMD, but not dry AMD. However, treatments...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Effects of etomidate combined with dexmedetomidine on adrenocortical function in elderly patients: a double-blind randomized controlled trial

Etomidate has been advocated to be used in anesthesia for the elderly and the critically ill patients due to its faint effect on cardiovascular system. But the dose-dependent suppression of etomidate on adrenal cortex function leads to the limitation of its clinical application. Clinical research showed that dexmedetomidine could reduce the dose requirements for intravenous or inhalation anesthetics and opioids, and the hemodynamics was more stable during the operation. The objective was to observe the effect of etomidate combined with dexmedetomidine on adrenocortical function in elderly patients. 180 elderly patients scheduled for elective ureteroscopic holmium laser lithotripsy were randomly allocated to PR group anesthetized with propofol-remifentanil, ER group anesthetized with etomidate-remifentanil, and ERD group anesthetized with dexmedetomidine combined with etomidate-remifentanil. Patients in each group whose operation time was less than or equal to 1Â h were incorporated into short time surgery group (PR1 group, ER1 group and ERD1 group), and whose surgical procedure time was more than 1Â h were incorporated into long time surgery group (PR2 group, ER2 group and ERD2 group). The primary outcome was the serum cortisol and ACTH concentration. The secondary outcomes were the values of SBP, DBP, HR and SpO2, the time of surgical procedure, the dosage of etomidate and remifentanil administered during surgery, the time to spontaneous respiration, recovery and extubation, and the duration of stay in the PACU. The Serum cortisol concentration was higher at t1~2"‰"‰ in ERD1 group compared to ER1 group (P"‰<"‰0.05). The Serum cortisol concentration at t1~3"‰"‰ was higher in ERD2 group than in ER2 group (P"‰<"‰0.05). The Serum ACTH concentration was lower at t1~2"‰ in ERD1 group compared to ER1 group (P"‰<"‰0.05). The Serum ACTH concentration at t1~3"‰ was lower in ERD2 group compared to ER2 group (P"‰<"‰0.05). The SBP at T1 and T3 were higher in ER2 and ERD2 group than in PR2 group (P"‰<"‰0.05). The DBP in ER1 and ERD1 group were higher at T1 compared to PR1 group (P"‰<"‰0.05). The dosage of etomidate was significantly lower in ERD1 group and ERD2 group than in ER1 group and ER2 group (P"‰<"‰0.05), respectively. The administration of dexmedetomidine combined with etomidate can attenuate the inhibition of etomidate on adrenocortical function in elderly patients and maintain intraoperative hemodynamic stability.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Oral Anticoagulants in Elderly Patients With ACS and AF

Antithrombotic therapy with oral anticoagulants (OACs) was associated with reduced risk of ischemic events without increased incidence of bleeding events in a real-world cohort study of elderly patients with acute coronary syndrome (ACS) and atrial fibrillation (AF). Co-lead authors, Yangxun Wu, Haiping Liu, and Liu’an Qin, published their findings in Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
Country
Singapore
Country
Switzerland
MedicalXpress

New drug molecule for treatment of atrial fibrillation

Scientists from the National University of Singapore (NUS) Department of Pharmacy have developed an improved pharmaceutical drug for the treatment of the most common heart rhythm disturbance—atrial fibrillation (AF). The 8-member research team took eight years to achieve this technological breakthrough that could benefit millions of AF patients worldwide.
HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

Freeze-dried blueberries sold nationwide recalled over lead concerns

WASHINGTON (CBS News) -- Certain pouches of Natierra Organic Freeze-Dried Blueberries sold nationwide are being recalled because they could contain too much lead.The recall involves two lots of the berries with best-by-dates of December 2024 and January 2025 sold through retail and online stores, with the heavy metal content detected by a lab in Maryland, according to an urgent recall notice posted on Thursday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.For more information, visit this story.Click here for the FDA's recall notice.
FOOD SAFETY
MedicalXpress

FDA approves first topical treatment for vitiligo

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Opzelura (ruxolitinib) as the first topical treatment for vitiligo. The 1.5 percent cream is approved for continuous topical use twice daily to affected areas of up to 10 percent of body surface area in patients aged 12 years and older. More than 24 weeks of treatment may be needed for satisfactory patient response.
HEALTH
Motley Fool

This Chart Shows a Big Problem for Johnson & Johnson, IBM, and Microsoft

J&J's and IBM's guidance was negatively impacted by the strong U.S. dollar. A top analyst cut his price target for Microsoft in part due to currency headwinds. These three companies are especially affected by the strong dollar because of their dependence on international sales. You’re reading a free article with...
BUSINESS
Nature.com

Exploring genomic data coupled with 3D chromatin structures using the WashU Epigenome Browser

You have full access to this article via your institution. To the Editor - Three-dimensional (3D) genomic structures are vital for gene regulation and cell function1. High-throughput technologies based on chromosome conformation capture have been used to study genome-wide physical chromosome interactions2. These interactions can be visualized as 2D heatmaps3 or as interaction networks decorated with genomic features4. In addition, computational approaches using interaction data based on models, such as constrained physical models, polymer models and population-based analysis, have been developed to predict the physical 3D structures of chromosomes5. Large consortia, such as ENCODE6, Roadmap7, and 4D Nucleome8, have generated tens of thousands of genome-wide datasets of transcription factor binding sites and epigenetic marks across numerous cell types and tissues. Biologists wish to visually explore the connections between these genome-wide profiles and 3D genome structures, which will facilitate the generation and testing of diverse hypotheses. This presents a challenge to conventional genome browsers9, where most genomic data is visualized in linear genomic coordinates. The WashU Epigenome Browser was invented in 2011 as an interactive tool for exploring genomic data in a web browser9,10. We have now expanded the browser functions to allow investigators to visually explore 1D, 2D and 3D genomic data on a single webpage. The key innovation is to thread the linear genomic coordinates onto a multi-resolution 3D model of the chromosome.
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

Overall survival in the SIMPLIFY-1 and SIMPLIFY-2 phase 3 trials of momelotinib in patients with myelofibrosis

Janus kinase inhibitors (JAKi) approved for myelofibrosis provide spleen and symptom improvements but do not address anemia, a negative prognostic factor. Momelotinib, an inhibitor of ACVR1/ALK2, JAK1 and JAK2, demonstrated activity against anemia, symptoms, and splenomegaly in the phase 3 SIMPLIFY trials. Here, we report mature overall survival (OS) and leukemia-free survival (LFS) from both studies, and retrospective analyses of baseline characteristics and efficacy endpoints for OS associations. Survival distributions were similar between JAKi-naÃ¯ve patients randomized to momelotinib, or ruxolitinib then momelotinib, in SIMPLIFY-1 (OS HR"‰="‰1.02 [0.73, 1.43];Â LFS HR"‰="‰1.08 [0.78, 1.50]). Two-year OS and LFS were 81.6% and 80.7% with momelotinib and 80.6% and 79.3% with ruxolitinib then momelotinib. In ruxolitinib-exposed patients in SIMPLIFY-2, two-year OS and LFS were 65.8% and 64.2% with momelotinib and 61.2% and 59.7% with best available therapy then momelotinib (OS HR"‰="‰0.98 [0.59, 1.62]; LFS HR"‰="‰0.97 [0.59, 1.60]). Baseline transfusion independence (TI) was associated with improved survival in both studies (SIMPLIFY-1 HR"‰="‰0.474, p"‰="‰0.0001; SIMPLIFY-2 HR"‰="‰0.226, p"‰="‰0.0005). Week 24 TI response in JAKi-naÃ¯ve, momelotinib-randomized patients was associated with improved OS in univariate (HR"‰="‰0.323; p"‰<"‰0.0001) and multivariate (HR"‰="‰0.311; p"‰<"‰0.0001) analyses. These findings underscore the importance of achieving or maintaining TI in myelofibrosis, supporting the clinical relevance of momelotinib's pro-erythropoietic mechanism of action, and potentially informing treatment decision-making.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Relationship between cognition and treatment adherence to disease-modifying therapy in multiple sclerosis: a prospective, cross-sectional study

Less than half of patients with chronic diseases, including multiple sclerosis (MS), adhere to their prescribed medications. Treatment selection is essential for patient adherence. The aim of this study was to explore the potential factors influencing nonadherence to disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) in MS. This prospective, cross-sectional study was performed at the Multiple Sclerosis Center between 2018 and 2021. In total, 85 patients were eligible for final analysis. Forty-one patient (48.2%) with MS were non-adherent to DMT. Male sex, oral administration of drugs, and longer treatment duration were associated with nonadherence. The mean Expanded Disability Status Scale score did not differ between the adherent and non-adherent patients (p"‰>"‰0.05). Patients with a higher score on the Symbol Digit Modalities Test, who were receiving self-injection therapy, had shorter treatment duration, and higher disability, were more likely to be adherent to DMT than those without. To minimize nonadherence in patients with MS, the patient's information processing speed should be considered before DMT initiation, and appropriate treatment options should be discussed.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Shared decision-making between patients and clinicians in vascular access determination for hemodialysis

Shared decision-making, which involves presenting choice, sharing personalized knowledge about options, and eliciting patients' values and preferences, is not only appropriate but encouraged under circumstances of uncertainty—that is, where no unequivocally superior choice exists. Vascular access (VA) decisions are thus "preference-sensitive," as they rely on the value individuals place on associated risks and benefits of each option.
HEALTH SERVICES
Nature.com

The emerging landscape of spatial profiling technologies

Improved scale, multiplexing and resolution are establishing spatial nucleic acid and protein profiling methods as a major pillar for cellular atlas building of complex samples, from tissues to full organisms. Emerging methods yield omics measurements at resolutions covering the nano- to microscale, enabling the charting of cellular heterogeneity, complex tissue architectures and dynamic changes during development and disease. We present an overview of the developing landscape of in situ spatial genome, transcriptome and proteome technologies, exemplify their impact on cell biology and translational research, and discuss current challenges for their community-wide adoption. Among many transformative applications, we envision that spatial methods will map entire organs and enable next-generation pathology.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Three and two-dimensional cardiac mechanics by speckle tracking are predictors of outcomes in chagas heart disease

Chagas disease (CD) is a neglected infectious disease associated with early mortality and substantial disability. Three-dimensional speckle tracking (3D STE) may play a role in the evaluation of CD. We aim to characterize new echocardiographic variables in patients with CD and to assess the hypothesis that 3D STE may predict outcomes. Seventy-two patients with CD were included. Clinical and conventional 2D and 3D STE analysis were performed. Patients were followed up for 60Â months. Clinical events were defined as hospitalization for heart failure, complex ventricular arrhythmias, heart transplant and all-cause death. Seventy-two patients were recruited and enrolled in three groups: left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF)"‰<"‰0.40 (N"‰="‰22; reduced LVEF or rLVEF); 0.40"‰â‰¤"‰LVEF"‰â‰¤"‰0.50 (N"‰="‰10; mildly reduced LVEF or mrLVEF) and LVEF"‰>"‰0.50 (N"‰="‰30; preserved LVEF or pLVEF). After a Cox model analysis, the top predictors of composite endpoints were 2D LV global longitudinal strain (GLS)"‰â‰¤"‰âˆ’"‰11.3% (AUC"‰="‰0.87), 2D LV global circumferential strain (GCS)"‰â‰¤"‰ âˆ’"‰10.1% (AUC"‰="‰0.79), 3D LV GLS"‰â‰¤"‰âˆ’"‰13% (AUC"‰="‰0.82), 3D LV area strain"‰â‰¤"‰âˆ’"‰16% (AUC"‰="‰0.81) and right ventricle (RV) GLS"‰â‰¤"‰âˆ’"‰17.2% (AUC"‰="‰0.78). Patients with CD and mrLVEF were morphologically similar to the rLVEF patients despite the benign evolution as the pLVEF group. RV GLS, 2D LV GLS, 2D LV GCS, 3D LV GLS, and 3D LV area strain are strong predictors of 60Â months outcomes in patients with CD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy