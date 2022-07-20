ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Christoph Zimmermann: Norwich City defender joins Darmstadt

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorwich defender Christoph Zimmermann has joined German second division side Darmstadt on a three-year deal. The 29-year-old twice helped Norwich to Premier League promotion after arriving from Borussia Dortmund II in 2017,...

www.bbc.co.uk

