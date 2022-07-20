ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

That’s why we can’t have nice things

By Email
Antelope Valley Press
 4 days ago

Social media post by a local news channel generated several responses from the public and while there were some differences of opinion, there was a common response among the posts: “That’s why we can’t have nice things.”. That seems to be the consensus over the news...

www.avpress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jessamyn Dodd

Where To Go To The Drive In Movies in Los Angeles

Are you looking for something fun to do on summer nights? Grab the whole family and head out to a drive-in movie!. Drive-In movies are the perfect alternative to traditional movie theaters, with many of them charging a fraction of the price for tickets. They are especially great for families with younger children, as they allow you to walk around and stretch your legs during the film. You can bring your own snacks or purchase food at the concession stands if the drive-in offers the option.
LOS ANGELES, CA
streetfoodblog.com

LA’s Large Pancake Vacation spot the Griddle Reopens on Sundown

Probably the most well-known breakfast restaurant in Los Angeles is returning to its Sundown Boulevard residence on Saturday, Could 14. The Griddle, identified for its lengthy morning strains and its automobile tire-sized pancakes, is reopening at 7916 Sundown this week after working as an itinerant brunch choice for a lot of the previous two years. Now the restaurant is again at its cozy nook, able to serve clients from the massive cubicles and large tables inside.
LOS ANGELES, CA
manisteenews.com

20 photos of LA in the 1920s

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Giggster combed historical archives to assemble a collection of pictures that exemplify life in Los Angeles during the 1920s.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Traffic
Local
California Government
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Local
California Traffic
foodgressing.com

Clementine Bakery Los Angeles: Homestyle-food neighborhood cafe [Review]

Clementine Bakery is a quaint family-owned, counter-serve neighborhood cafe and bakery in Los Angeles. They offer fresh-baked pastries, seasonal salads and sandwiches, fresh and frozen soups, and entrees to take home for dinner. They shop at local farmers’ markets for the freshest seasonal ingredients and prepare everything from scratch and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
blackculturalevents.com

Black developers to transform LA’s Bunker Hill

A new “divine destination experience” is set to sprout up in Downtown Los Angeles and is touted as two of the most tony towers in town. Angels Landing, a $2 billion development on Hill Street adjacent to Angels Flight, proposes two high-rises soaring 64 and 42 stories high. Included would be 180 condos, 252 apartments, about 500 hotel rooms and roughly 72,000 square feet of commercial space. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KCET

Can Desalination Be a Solution for Drought in SoCal?

California is currently suffering through its worst drought in over 1,200 years, a fact painfully illustrated by a hot, dry summer, nearly empty reservoirs, and a historically diminished Colorado River. New water restrictions have gone into effect across the state. As California scrambles to conserve water, desalination plants, facilities that use reverse osmosis filters to purify seawater and transform it into drinking water, have increasingly become part of the discussion.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Travolta
Eater

Ritzy Pasadena Steakhouse Finally Reopens After Two-Year Pandemic Hiatus

The Royce, a high-end wood-fired steakhouse set inside the Langham in Pasadena, reopens for dinner this Friday, July 22, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Behind the stoves is chef Jorge Delgado who is executing a classic chophouse menu complete with wedge salads, roasted bone marrow, and a slew of steaks sourced domestically and internationally.
PASADENA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction
Interior Design

HLW Breathes New Life into a Former Macy’s in Los Angeles

Malls, with their large swaths of shuttered real estate, are ripe with opportunity for repurposing—and every building saved also benefits the environment. Take the West Side Pavilion in Los Angeles. Re-branded as West End, it is currently being transformed to a 584,000-square-foot Google office campus by Gensler and ZGF Architects for interiors. Separate but related is one parcel of the mall. The former Macy’s, a corner structure designed by Gruen Associates and built in 1964, has already been developed by GPI Companies and designed as a 230,000-square-foot speculative office complex by HLW. Though still Mid-Century in vibe, it’s anything but the closed-in retail emporium it once was.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Calls for design adjustments to 6th Street Bridge as takeovers, other stunts continue

It hasn't been two weeks since the 6th Street Bridge in downtown Los Angeles opened, and already it's plagued with problems, like street takeovers, graffiti, people climbing on the arches and even getting haircuts in the middle of the bridge. VIDEO: Man gets haircut in middle of new 6th Street Bridge Now, there are already calls for some design adjustments. Dashcam video recorded the sound of a parked Toyota truck being rear ended on the new viaduct bridge early Friday morning, following a string of crashes and illegal stunts that have been captured on camera since the 6th Street bridge opened. RELATED: Driver loses...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

US takes emergency action to save sequoias from fires

LOS ANGELES — The US Forest Service announced Friday it’s taking emergency action to save giant sequoias by speeding up projects that could start within weeks to clear underbrush to protect the world’s largest trees from the increasing threat of wildfires. The move to bypass some environmental...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Knott’s to require chaperones

BUENA PARK — Knott’s Berry Farm will require young guests to be accompanied by chaperones, on Fridays and Saturdays, following an outbreak of teen brawls, last weekend. “Millions of guests have counted on us for their daily dose of wholesome family fun, and we’re committed to keeping that promise going forward,” the Southern California theme park said in a statement on its website.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
westsideconnect.com

The case for banning front lawns is stronger than ever

Man-made climate change is not the source of California’s water woes. I guarantee that some people will read those 11 words and dismiss anyone who utters them as a climate change denier or at least a member of the Flat Earth Society. But the science and history are absolutely...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sunnews.org

Historic water tower sold in Seal Beach for $4.5 million

The Historic Seal Beach Water Tower was recently sold for $4.5 million to Orange County historic preservationists, Dr. Gregg DeNicola, MD and his wife, Mary. The tower’s former owner, Scott Ostlund, said he felt it was time to sell the unique structure to Landmark Property for $4.5 million. “It will stay as a vacation rental,” said new owner, Mary DeNicola.
SEAL BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Just Peachy: The Donut Man's Famous Peach Treats Are Back

July can be so scorchy that finding signs of change, and observing the flow of time and the march of the seasons, can sometimes be something of a challenge. But if you're in Southern California, you can locate those annual rites that tell us August is on approach. It might be the huge sunflowers at local farms reaching full burst-a-tude, or events like a Tomato Tasting Happy Hour, which is yummily popping up in Highland Park.
GLENDORA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy