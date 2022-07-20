That’s why we can’t have nice things

Malls, with their large swaths of shuttered real estate, are ripe with opportunity for repurposing—and every building saved also benefits the environment. Take the West Side Pavilion in Los Angeles. Re-branded as West End, it is currently being transformed to a 584,000-square-foot Google office campus by Gensler and ZGF Architects for interiors. Separate but related is one parcel of the mall. The former Macy’s, a corner structure designed by Gruen Associates and built in 1964, has already been developed by GPI Companies and designed as a 230,000-square-foot speculative office complex by HLW. Though still Mid-Century in vibe, it’s anything but the closed-in retail emporium it once was.
Comments / 0